Local egg producer also impacted by price shifts

ABINGDON, Va. — For Lake Wagner, the inflated price of eggs these days have been a challenge to the family business.

“Current egg prices reflect a lot of factors, most of which are outside the control of an egg farm like ours,” said Wagner, the general manager of Dutt & Wagner in Abingdon.

“Our eggs, just like the eggs from most farms, are bought and sold on the commodity market,” Wagner said. “As an egg farmer, I don’t get to determine the price for my eggs, the market does. And that price is influenced by basic economic factors like supply and demand. If demand is high and supply is questionable because of issues like bird flu or delays in the supply chain, prices are going to increase, and that’s what we are seeing.”

Between two family farms, Green Valley Poultry Farm and Dutt & Wagner of North Carolina, the maximum production is 112,500 dozen eggs per day, Wagner said.

At retail, eggs are now selling in grocery stores for about double the normal price.

“The current market is dominated by uncertainty and that usually means higher prices,” Wagner said.

Current wholesale egg prices reflect many factors, including inflation and supply chain challenges related to cost and availability of feed and grain, labor, packaging, diesel fuel and shipping, Wagner said.

“Those factors were impacting our egg market even before the bird flu outbreak of 2022,” Wagner said.

For Dutt & Wagner, abnormal market conditions “like we are seeing affect every egg farm,” Wagner said.

“Like consumers, egg farmers like me bear the highs and lows of this market,” Wagner said. “As our costs for feed, labor, fuel, shipping and other operating expenses go up, our business is impacted. Additional bio-security measures have also been implemented to help reduce the risk of getting bird flu on our farms.”

Wagner has no prediction on how long egg prices will remain above normal.

“No one can predict how long the abnormal market conditions will last,” he said. “This is a highly unusual market being impacted by a perfect storm of outside factors.”

Yet, there could be signs of a shift.

“We’re already seeing wholesale prices drop now that we are past the peak demand holiday season, and we anticipate that lower retail prices will follow,” Wagner said. “We’re also encouraged by the latest predictions from USDA and other commodity experts who say wholesale and retail prices should continue to drop.”

Fortunately, Wagner’s business has decades of experience in the economics of eggs.

“Our farm during this time has remained firmly focused on meeting the needs of our customers, as we have for four generations,” he said.

“Dutt & Wagner has not seen a drop in customers or consumer egg sales. By and large, consumers are still buying eggs at the same level as before prices increased because they recognize the nutritional and protein value that eggs offer. That’s encouraging, especially since we expect these price increases to be temporary,” he said.

Still, Wagner understands consumer concerns.

“Like consumers, we are glad to see some relief coming in the newest predictions from USDA and other commodity experts who say prices should continue to drop,” Wagner said.

“America’s egg farmers are resilient,” Wagner said. “They are working hard to protect the health of their hens and maintain a steady supply of eggs. We currently have more than 300 million egg-laying chickens in this country.

“That’s about one hen for every American. Our production capacity is still down about six percent over where we were at the start of 2022 because of the impacts of bird flu, but the good news is that impacted farms are recovering more quickly than they did in 2015. In fact, most of the egg farms that were affected by bird flu this year have recovered and are back to producing eggs,” Wagner said. “That’s good news for the industry and good news for consumers who are looking to eggs as a nutritious, high-quality protein.”