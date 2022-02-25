Local economics professor says U.S. consumers will feel effects of invasion in their wallets

U.S. consumers can expect to feel the pinch from Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, according to a King University professor.

Alexander Brumlik, associate professor of economics at King University, said people can expect at least three impacts – in the price of fuel which already began manifesting itself this week, the price of food and on the U.S. inflation rate.

“Russia is a huge exporter of natural gas and oil into Europe. Whenever there are disruptions, the first that happens is gas prices shoot up,” Brumlik said. “That’s bad for U.S. consumers; it’s bad for us in Bristol because we notice it at the pump. However the United States is a big producer of oil so U.S. oil companies and all the jobs related, it could have a positive effect on that industry.”

Gas prices rose nationwide on Thursday – in many cases locally more than 20 cents a gallon. The national average price rose three cents to $3.57 a gallon for unleaded gas, according to AAA. The average price in Tennessee climbed to $3.36 and Virginia to $3.42.

However stations on both sides of the state line in Bristol ranged from about $3.23 to $3.49 on Friday, according to GasBuddy.com.

That corner of the world is also a major grain producer, which could have multiple pricing implications in the world market.

“Ukraine and Russia combined make up a third of global wheat production, and they produce a lot of corn. When tanks are going through the Ukraine from all sides, you’re not planting or growing wheat,” Brumlik said. “The bad news is when Ukraine can’t produce wheat it reduces the supply. And, the U.S. and Europe are putting sanctions on Russia so there will be a huge disruption of wheat globally.

“If a third of the wheat goes away, they’re going to be looking for U.S. wheat. We’ll notice that in our pocketbooks,” he said. “It will have an effect on inflation. Prices are going to go up. A third of the (world’s) wheat goes away, a lot that we buy has wheat. You walk down the interior aisles of a grocery store and almost everything has wheat. If a third of the world’s wheat goes away, food prices are going up,” Brumlik said.

In response, Brumlik predicts the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

“I will make a guess the Fed is going to continue on its course to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has two goals – one is to keep unemployment low and the second is to keep prices low. They’re not doing a good job with that part,” Brumlik said.

The U.S. consumer price index rose to 7.5% in January, the highest level in 39 years.

“They have to tackle that. The number one voting concern in the United States is the economy, more than COVID,” Brumlik said. “Stock prices had been going down, but yesterday they started to go up and Friday they were all around. Everything was up – the Dow, NASDAQ, S&P – everything was up. Had everything continued to go down, I think the Fed would be hesitant to put the brakes on the economy. As stock prices started back up, I think that allows the Fed to raise interest rates.”

He also praised U.S. sanctions on Russia as not going too far.

“To sanction Russia, they had a scalpel and a sledgehammer. They decided to use the scalpel. They went after the two largest banks in Russia,” he said, adding it would have been a mistake to remove Russia from SWIFT, a Belgian organization that conducts financial transactions between banks worldwide.

Unlike many European nations, the U.S. isn’t dependent on Russia as a trade partner.

U.S. goods imports from Russia totaled $22.3 billion in 2019, according to the Office of U.S. Trade Representative website.

Top import categories were mineral fuels ($13 billion), precious metal and stone (platinum) ($2.2 billion), iron and steel ($1.4 billion), fertilizers ($963 million), and inorganic chemicals ($763 million).

The U.S. also imported about $1.8 billion in services from Russia in 2019, including the transportation, travel and financial services sectors, according to the federal website.

In addition to oil and gas, Ukraine has reserves of precious metals including lithium, titanium, iron and other raw materials.

