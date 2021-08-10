Local colleges expect to see freshman enrollment to rise

The decrease is expected in adult students – not freshmen or transfer students, he said.

The freshman class and transfer students are expected to be about 225, according to Harr.

“That’s a bit of an increase for us,’ he said.

The numbers were down during the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall of 2020. But this fall, Harr said, “It looks like we’re going to be back to a normal trend.”

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise

Freshmen counts are also up at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in Wise, Virginia.

This year’s fall enrollment could be as high as 349 freshmen, said Chris Dearth, the school’s vice chancellor for enrollment management.

“In overall enrollment, we’re doing pretty well,” said Dearth.

This year’s freshmen count is “running about 22 percent ahead of our five-year average with regards to freshmen,” Dearth said.

Transfer admissions have “been a little bit slow but still in a pretty good place,” Dearth said.

Freshmen classes usually average about 285 students, according to Dearth.