Local cities, counties divide $70M in coronavirus relief funds

A dozen Southwest Virginia cities and towns will divide about $70 million in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, with more than $10 million each going to Bristol, Virginia and Washington County.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine addressed the Treasury Department’s announcement of the funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act, in a written statement Tuesday.
“We welcome the $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia and are pleased the Biden Administration has listened to our calls to give states, localities, and tribes significant flexibility in determining how best to use these emergency funds,” the senators in a written statement. “These funds will allow the Commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the Commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief.”
Local recipients include:
» Bristol: $10.02 million
» Buchanan County: $4.07 million
» Dickenson County: $2.78 million
» Lee County: $4.54 million
» Norton: $773,263
» Russell County: $5.16 million
» Scott County: $4.18 million
» Smyth County: $5.84 million
» Tazewell County: $7.88 million
» Washington County: $10.43 million
» Wise County: $7.26 million
» Wythe County: $5.57 million
“We are looking at the needs of the city and how ARPA funding can help alleviate some budgetary needs,” Bristol City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday.
The city previously received $2.9 million, Eads said.
The state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds.
Allocations for non-entitlement local governments will soon be released and provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns, according to the statement. Tribal governments will receive their allocation amounts after submitting their requests for funding to the U.S. Treasury, according to the statement.