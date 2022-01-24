LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung scores 25 in victory

Mac McClung turned in another quality performance for the South Bay Lakers on Monday night, scoring 25 points in their 124-116 G League road win over the Memphis Hustle.

McClung made 10 of his 18 shots from the field and the Gate City High School graduate finished with eight assists, five rebounds and one turnover as well.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado tops Lees-McRae in OT

Isaiah Curry had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the King University Tornado earned a 109-97 overtime win over Conference Carolinas rival Lees-McRae.

King (8-7, 5-7) blew a 14-point second-half lead, but made up for that collapse by outscoring Lees-McRae 21-9 in the extra session.

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) and Isaiah Curry each had 19 points for King with Curry hauling down 14 rebounds.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King cruises past Lees-McRae

Ryleigh Fritz fired in 19 points as King University cruised to a 70-47 Conference Carolinas win over Lees-McRae.

Alexa Gramann added an 11-point, 11-rebound performance for King (8-5, 7-3), which closed the first half on a 23-6 run. Both Fritz and Gramann played at Jefferson County High School.