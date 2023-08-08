MARION, Va. — Marion’s place in Central Appalachia will take center stage on Wednesday when PBS and The Lincoln Theatre co-host a viewing party for the Marion episode of “Hometowns of Central Appalachia.”

“Hometowns of Central Appalachia” is a documentary series that delves into the heart of the region’s unique communities, showcasing their heritage, challenges and triumphs. The Marion episode focuses specifically on the town of Marion.

The showing will be on Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., and will also showcase newly installed equipment at The Lincoln Theatre.

The event will kick off with a networking session, allowing attendees to connect and mingle. After the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with the creators, producers, and possibly some of the featured individuals from the Marion Episode. Light refreshments and snacks will be available for attendees during the event.

The Lincoln Theatre is a historic venue intended to enrich the cultural landscape of the community. With its recent technological upgrades, the theater continues to be a hub for showcasing a wide range of artistic and cinematic experiences.

PBS Appalachia is committed to producing high-quality, locally relevant programming that celebrates the culture, history, and people of the Appalachian region. The organization’s mission is to provide a platform for authentic storytelling and a deeper understanding of the area’s diverse communities.

For more information about the screening and about The Lincoln Theatre and its upcoming events, go online to www.thelincoln.org.