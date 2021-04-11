Like the man he played, Wise, Va., native George C. Scott was a rebel

While attending the University of Missouri after his military service on the G.I. Bill, Scott initially sought a career in journalism.

“In sort of a contradictory way, he was very shy with people and he couldn’t get himself to intrude on people’s lives to the extent you have to do as a journalist,” Sheward said. “When he tried out for a production at the theater department — “The Winslow Boy” — he got the part and it was of a gruff, no-nonsense bulldozer of a lawyer. He got the part and he found, ‘Oh, if I’m somebody else, I can unleash all this energy and all this confidence in myself.’ He found out that way of how he could express himself.”

By 1958, he was on Broadway for the first time in “Comes A Day” and became a force on stage in quick order. Television and movie roles soon followed.

He earned Best Supporting Actor nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for “Anatomy of a Murder” in 1959 and “The Hustler” in 1961. He often played military characters, including in satirical form as General Buck Turgidson in “Dr. Strangelove.”

He later appeared as Brigadier Gen. Harlan Bache in “Taps,” a 1980 film about a military school.