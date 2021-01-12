Light snow blankets the Mountain Empire on Monday

Light snow cast a fluffy blanket across the Mountain Empire, starting late Sunday into Monday afternoon.

By noon Monday, about a half-inch had fallen on Abingdon, Virginia, as well as the Wallace community in Washington County near Exit 7 on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia.

West of Bristol, as much as 1.5 inches of snow fell on Mount Carmel, Tennessee, along U.S. Highway 11W near Kingsport.

Another 1.5 inches fell at Ewing, Virginia, a Lee County community about 10 miles east of the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park along U.S Highway 58, said Tim Doyle, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

This snow was surprising, Doyle said. “We didn’t think we were going to get as much as we did in the western part of Lee County,” he said.

Snow began falling around 10 p.m. Sunday at Tri-Cities Regional Airport and continued until Monday afternoon, when it changed to rain, Doyle said.

Little accumulation was reported with this particular snowfall, Doyle said.

By 4 p.m. Monday, no official snowfall total at the airport in Blountville had been reported to the National Weather Service, according to Doyle.