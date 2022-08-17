Library upgrades meeting room technology

The Bristol Public Library recently completed an upgrade to the conferencing technology in the Frances E. Kegley and J. Henry Kegley meeting rooms.

Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the library has equipped both rooms with 75-inch HD televisions, 4K Huddlecams and Bluetooth speakerphone/microphone combinations.

In addition, the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room has a new 4K capable laser projector that is shown on a 175-inch screen.

The upgrades allow the library to host in-person, virtual or hybrid conferences and meetings of up to 150 people.

For more details on how to book meeting rooms at the library, contact Program and Marketing Coordinator Garry Wakely at gwakely@bristol-library.org.