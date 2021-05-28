Library helps preserve rare heirloom seeds

MENDOTA, Va. — Margie Dean looks forward to this time of year when she can attend to her flower and vegetable gardens at her Mendota home.

This year, she’s planting Sadie’s Horse Runner Beans, a rare bean seed that produces red and white flowers that attract hummingbirds.

If she’s successful at growing the heirloom runner beans, Dean will save the seeds from the beans she grows and include them in a Seed Saver Library program offered by the Washington County Public Library.

Dean, who is manager of the Mendota library branch, is also in charge of the local Seed Saver Library, a community service program growing in popularity among many libraries throughout the country.

The local seed-saver program is taking root again this spring, and Dean is eager to let more people know library patrons can save and swap seeds free of charge.

By harvesting the next generation of seeds, patrons can return the biggest and best seeds so the library can lend them out to others.

The seed library is open to everyone, which makes a library the perfect home for the program, she said. The seeds are returned in a variety of packages from tins and jars to envelopes.