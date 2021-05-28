Library helps preserve rare heirloom seeds

MENDOTA, Va. — Margie Dean looks forward to this time of year when she can attend to her flower and vegetable gardens at her Mendota home.
This year, she’s planting Sadie’s Horse Runner Beans, a rare bean seed that produces red and white flowers that attract hummingbirds.
If she’s successful at growing the heirloom runner beans, Dean will save the seeds from the beans she grows and include them in a Seed Saver Library program offered by the Washington County Public Library.
Dean, who is manager of the Mendota library branch, is also in charge of the local Seed Saver Library, a community service program growing in popularity among many libraries throughout the country.
The local seed-saver program is taking root again this spring, and Dean is eager to let more people know library patrons can save and swap seeds free of charge.
By harvesting the next generation of seeds, patrons can return the biggest and best seeds so the library can lend them out to others.
The seed library is open to everyone, which makes a library the perfect home for the program, she said. The seeds are returned in a variety of packages from tins and jars to envelopes.
The concept is simple. Patrons actually can check out seeds from the library to plant in their own gardens. At the end of the season, the seeds are saved and returned to the library for the next gardener to plant and enjoy.
“It’s a lot like checking out a book, but it’s on the honor system,” said Dean. “All you have to do is grow the seeds, save the seeds and return the seeds for someone else to plant,” said Dean. “It’s a good way to keep family heirlooms alive.”
Patrons ask for assistance at the front desk of the main library in Abingdon and are directed to the Virginia Room, where the seed library is kept. Guests who register are limited to six packets of seeds per visit.
Anyone can browse the Seed Saver Library at the Abingdon library, but curbside service also allows patrons to pick up seeds at any of the library’s branches in Damascus, Glade Spring, Hayter’s Gap and Mendota.
Why save seeds?
There’s nothing new about saving seeds, said Dean.
“For generations, people have saved seeds. Immigrants even sewed seeds into their clothing to bring with them to America from their homeland.”
A big shift in agriculture decades ago accounts for many seeds becoming mass-produced and hybridized.
“Hybrids will not reproduce the same product you initially grew, and also you have to purchase those seeds every year from the same company,” she explained. “As much as 81% of the world seeds are owned by five or six different corporations, and three or more of these are overseas companies.”
Dean said saving heirloom open-pollinated seeds is a “movement towards independence and self-sufficiency.”
The seed program focuses on saving heirloom seeds, especially those that are open-pollinated, which means the seeds can replicate themselves exactly year after year as long as there is only one variety of that plant in the vicinity. Open-pollinated seeds are pollinated naturally by wind, birds and insects. They can and will cross-pollinate if other varieties are within the area.
“And that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she said. “Most of the seeds today are actually crosses. But if you want to save a certain strain, to keep it pure, you must isolate it from any other varieties of the same plant family.”
Heirloom seeds are from plants that have been passed from one generation to another. Many heirloom seeds are saved because their flavors and hardiness are valuable to gardeners.
Repurposed card catalogs
Card catalogs no longer used at the library were colorfully painted and repurposed to hold the vegetable, herb and flower seeds.
“We have local seeds that been saved in families for generations. They are real treasures,” said Dean.
According to her, some of the most intriguing seeds at the library are beans.
The local seed library contains a bean called Anasazi, an ancient heirloom bean similar to a pinto bean in size and shape.
The seed library also has unusual seeds for a shrub called a chaste tree.
The Washington County Seed Savers Library is funded by a grant from the Raymon Grace Foundation, which donates money to purchase heirloom seeds each spring. Since the seed library began, people have caught on to donating back to the seed library. As much as 50% of the library’s inventory is made up of seeds that have been returned. The other half is ordered from seed companies that specialize in heirloom varieties.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.