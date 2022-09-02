Lester appointed to Radford Board of Visitors

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed of Tyler W. Lester, of Abingdon, Virginia to the Radford University Board of Visitors.

Lester serves as legislative director for Virginia Senator Todd Pillion and served as his legislative aide while a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from March 2016 to January 2020. Lester is a 2015 graduate of Radford University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He has served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2017.

"We are fortunate to have another dedicated alumnus on the Board of Visitors who can share his knowledge and experience in ways that will further the success of our students," President Bret Danilowicz said. "Tyler is passionate about his alma mater, and we look forward to his service in this new leadership role."

Lester also graduated from Southwest Virginia Community College where he was president of the Student Government Association for two years and founding chair of the College Republicans.

"I am incredibly humbled to have this opportunity to serve on behalf of Governor Youngkin and Virginians at an institution that I love and believe in.” Lester said in a statement. “As a Highlander, I am personally invested in Radford's mission and committed to working together to fulfill that mission in the region, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond."

Lester was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Charlene Curtis '76, who passed away August 18.