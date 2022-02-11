Less than 135 Ballad workers have failed to comply with vaccine mandate

Just over 130 Ballad Health System employees remained in jeopardy of losing their jobs Friday due to a federal vaccination deadline, a significantly smaller number than a few days ago.

Ballad's deadline for workers to comply with the vaccine mandate is today (Friday, Feb. 11).

That number was closer to 1,000 on Jan. 31 when system officials met with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Abingdon to discuss the gravity of an understaffed rural health system overrun with COVID-19 patients while at the precipice of having to fire large numbers of workers due to the mandate imposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“As of this morning we had 133 people who had either not provided documentation of getting a (COVID-19) vaccine outside of our system or have not gotten a vaccine yet, or not provided an exemption from the vaccine. We’re down considerably from just a few days ago,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Friday afternoon.

“We have our vaccine clinic open in the Johnson City Mall until 6 p.m. today so we are encouraging those few people that are left to get the vaccine today and we continue to be hopeful we’ll be close to getting everyone vaccinated or providing the exemption,” Deaton said.

Almost 95% of Ballad’s 12,500 employees are now accounted for with more than 10,000 now fully vaccinated, just over 1,500 have been approved for an exemption for either medical or religious reasons. Others are partially vaccinated, Deaton said.

The 133-employee figure represents about 1% of the system’s workforce.

Some workers have resigned due to the mandate, but it isn’t a large number, Deaton said.

Ballad’s rate of vaccination is considerably higher than this region where less than half of all residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Health.

Ballad had preferred allowing workers to choose whether to be vaccinated or not, but the November mandate issued by CMS requires that all U.S. hospitals receiving funds from either federal insurance program must have its employees and associated personnel vaccinated against COVID-19. About 80% of Ballad’s insurance revenue comes from the two federal programs.

Considerable effort has gone into working with employees, he said.

“We’ve worked hard. We’ve met with people. We’ve tried to explain the importance of it. I think with the lawsuits that have been out there, there has been some confusion. The Supreme Court stepped in. I think it was confusing whether the mandate would stay intact or not. I think people decided to go ahead and get it done,” Deaton said.

System leaders will review the remainder of workers Monday.

“We’ll take the weekend, for those few that are left. We’ll make sure we haven’t missed any documentation for them and then determine what the number is,” Deaton said. “As a leadership team we’ll meet together to decide the next step. We have not decided how that process is going to work yet. We wanted to see where we landed before making the final decision on the process.

“We’ve taken our time to do this the right way, talk to people and educate them. I think it’s paid off for us to do that,” Deaton said.

The original federal deadline was Jan. 4, but the issue was challenged in two federal courts before the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the mandate to stand while the cases continued. However other federal vaccination mandates were halted.

Last Friday an amended complaint was filed in the courts by 16 states – including Virginia and Tennessee – again challenging the CMS mandate. The lawsuit notes that the delta variant – which was part of the original federal justification – has now subsided and replaced by the less deadly omicron variant. It also points out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president of the United States, had warned people who’ve received the vaccine and booster are likely to “still get infected” by the omicron variant.

The complaint also argues understaffed hospitals are being forced to recall asymptomatic COVID positive employees to help care for patients while prohibiting unvaccinated employees from working with those same patients – something Ballad is still doing.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares addressed the disproportionate impact on rural areas in announcing his office’s decision to join the litigation.

“Health care workers and staff, who have bravely served on the front lines of the pandemic, should not have to choose between losing their jobs and getting the vaccine,” Miyares said in the statement. “Our hospital systems are desperate for nurses and other health care workers - we should not punish those willing to serve and take other common-sense precautions, like regular testing. This mandate would disproportionately affect our rural communities and hospitals, which are already overworked and understaffed.”

Deaton said there is little time for that action to impact the current situation.

“There is a narrow window because the second shot deadline is March 11. It’s a pretty short time frame,” Deaton said.

On Friday Ballad had 398 COVID positive inpatients – down from a single-day record 454 earlier this week. The health system’s crisis staffing protocols remained in place with 356 team members at home due to being COVID positive or awaiting test results.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.