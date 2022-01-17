 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Less snow than expected, but storm still causes issues

Snow lingered across the Mountain Empire Monday after a couple of days of precipitation led to anywhere from two to six inches throughout the area as a result of the holiday weekend winter storm.

The wintry mess brought about four inches of snow to Damascus, Virginia, and as much as six inches to nearby Chilhowie, according to residents.

Smyth County, Virginia residents experienced some power outages. Only 15 residences remained without power in Smyth County at 7 p.m. Monday evening. Outages reported by Appalachian Electric Power include sites at Whitetop, Tazewell, Clintwood, Saltville and St. Paul in Southwest Virginia. Tazewell still had 14 customers without power Monday evening. 

Virginia State Police reported 632 traffic crashes and 897 disabled vehicles from the snowstorm, that began Saturday night.

About four inches of snow fell at Marion, Virginia, Ken Heath, the town’s spokesperson, said.

Three inches of snow fell in Bristol, said Jeanie McDermott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee.

 By Monday afternoon, the storm was over, said McDermott. “There may be some flurries. But, as far as accumulating snow, that’s done for.”

 The two-day event brought about 2.5 inches of snow to the Tri-Cities Regional Airport at Blountville, Tennessee.

“But we’ve had other reports that were a little bit higher in that area,” McDermott said.

About two inches of snow fell at Kingsport, Tennessee but as much as a foot fell on the higher elevations in the Great Smoky Mountains at places like Mount leConte, McDermott said.

More snow is expected to fall Wednesday night with as much as two inches in Southwest Virginia, though that event could be mostly rain, according to McDermott.

This weekend, another chance of snow could come on Friday, though McDermott said that was “too uncertain” to make predictions.

“It doesn’t seem like a sure-thing snow event to me,” she said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

