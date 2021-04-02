LENOWISCO Health District hosts vaccine clinic

WISE, Va. — Seven hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to eligible recipients during a LENOWISCO Health District clinic April 10, according to Thursday news release.

Clinic staff will administer doses from 9 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church gymnasium in Weber City, Virginia.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine,” Karen Shelton, acting health director for the health district, said in the release. “We know that there are individuals who are interested in the one-dose vaccine, and those individuals should preregister on the state waitlist.”

It is an appointment-only event. Appointments will be offered via phone and email to those who are on the state preregistration list. Eligible individuals are all those age 65 and older, ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and essential workers in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older.

To preregister, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682.