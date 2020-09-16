Legacy Theaters showing free movies during soft opening

She added that loyal customers of the Tinseltown theaters will see some familiar faces because many of the previous employees were hired back. There have also been a few additions to the complex, including new projectors. The menu has been expanded to include chili cheese nachos and White Castle sliders, and the normal movie fare of popcorn, candy, soda and hot dogs will be served.

Harrison said the theater seats will eventually be replaced.

The theater will practice COVID-19 safety measures. Masks or face coverings will be required at all times except while eating or drinking. Auditorium capacity will also be limited to 50%, and though parties may sit together, there should be at least three empty seats between them. Customers are also asked not to sit in the row directly behind or in front of another customer.

There is a hand-sanitizing station in the lobby, as well as social distance markers on the floor and sidewalk for the box office area. Anyone who is sick, feels sick or lives with someone who is sick is asked to stay home.

