Legacy Theaters showing free movies during soft opening

BRISTOL, Va. — To encourage the community to come out again to the movies, a new movie theater complex in Bristol, Virginia is holding free showings of beloved classic movies through Thursday.
Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 is holding a soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening Friday. Legacy is opening in the former Tinseltown property at 3004 Linden Drive in the Exit 7 area.
The free movies being shown are “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Footloose,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Goonies” and “The LEGO Batman Movie.”
During the soft opening, which started Tuesday, customers will have to pick up tickets at the theater, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to Christy Harrison, the owner of Legacy Theaters.
Once the grand opening is held Friday, the theater will begin showing newly released movies, and customers can order tickets online, she said.
This is the second Legacy Theaters location — the first is in Staunton, Virginia. Harrison said the new Bristol location was purchased shortly after Tinseltown closed in May.
“We’ve had great feedback. Everyone is so excited we are opening,” Harrison said. “Evidently, people were heartbroken when the old one closed.”
She added that loyal customers of the Tinseltown theaters will see some familiar faces because many of the previous employees were hired back. There have also been a few additions to the complex, including new projectors. The menu has been expanded to include chili cheese nachos and White Castle sliders, and the normal movie fare of popcorn, candy, soda and hot dogs will be served.
Harrison said the theater seats will eventually be replaced.
The theater will practice COVID-19 safety measures. Masks or face coverings will be required at all times except while eating or drinking. Auditorium capacity will also be limited to 50%, and though parties may sit together, there should be at least three empty seats between them. Customers are also asked not to sit in the row directly behind or in front of another customer.
There is a hand-sanitizing station in the lobby, as well as social distance markers on the floor and sidewalk for the box office area. Anyone who is sick, feels sick or lives with someone who is sick is asked to stay home.
