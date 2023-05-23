PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — An inmate at US Penitentiary Lee died in custody Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Inmate LaJohn Champion was found unresponsive at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to a written statement.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued. Champion was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Champion was a 33-year-old male who was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to a 24-month sentence for a supervised release violation. He was originally sentenced to a 36-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon. He had been in custody at USP Lee since Feb. 8, 2023.

USP Lee is a high security facility and currently houses 1,526 male offenders.