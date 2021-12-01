Lebanon woman dies after crash Tuesday in Washington County

A Lebanon woman died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. Highway 19 in Washington County.

Bobbie Smith, 76, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where she died later that day, according to the Virginia State Police.

Edda C. Coleman, the driver, was also transported to BRMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the VSP said in a news release.

Coleman was driving a 2006 Kia Sorento, which ran off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash occurred less than a mile north of Black Hollow Road.

Coleman was cited for reckless driving for failure to maintain the lane of travel, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.