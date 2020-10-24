 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon, Virginia, man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm
0 comments

Lebanon, Virginia, man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm

  • 0
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — A Lebanon, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Friday to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Donald Ray Clark, 57, pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Court documents show on Dec. 17, 2018, while investigating a homicide on Pittston Road in Lebanon, officers heard shots fired from a next-door residence, the news release states. Clark was found inside the home with a .22 caliber revolver and several live and spent rounds of .22 caliber ammunition. The side door of his residence had bullet holes visible in the glass from where shots had been fired through the door.

The release states at the time of the incident, Clark had already been convicted of multiple felonies. Clark also was convicted of second-degree murder and other state charges related to the incidents on Dec. 17, 2018. The revolver associated with Clark’s federal firearm possession charge was not related to the state murder conviction, the release states.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Lena Busscher is prosecuting the case for the United States.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case
Local News

Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts