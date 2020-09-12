 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lebanon, Va., attorney among ‘Leaders in the Law’ for 2020
0 comments

Lebanon, Va., attorney among ‘Leaders in the Law’ for 2020

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LEBANON, Va.—Virginia Lawyers Media, the publisher of Virginia Lawyers Weekly, has named Bruce H. Russell II of Lebanon as one of its 2020 “Leaders in the Law.”

lawyer mug

Bruce H. Russell II

Now in its 15th year, the awards program recognizes lawyers across the commonwealth who are setting the standard for other Virginia lawyers, according to a news release. “Leaders” are recognized for changing the law, serving the community, changing practice or improving Virginia’s justice system, among other accomplishments.

Russell, a graduate of the University of Virginia and University of Richmond’s T.C. Williams School of Law, has worked at a number of locations, including the Buchanan County Office, Appalachian School of Law and the law firm of Bolling & Hearl. He established his own firm in 2009 in Lebanon and practices law throughout Southwest Virginia. He’s also the longest serving president of the Russell County Bar Association.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts