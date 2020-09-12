Lebanon, Va., attorney among ‘Leaders in the Law’ for 2020

LEBANON, Va.—Virginia Lawyers Media, the publisher of Virginia Lawyers Weekly, has named Bruce H. Russell II of Lebanon as one of its 2020 “Leaders in the Law.”
Now in its 15th year, the awards program recognizes lawyers across the commonwealth who are setting the standard for other Virginia lawyers, according to a news release. “Leaders” are recognized for changing the law, serving the community, changing practice or improving Virginia’s justice system, among other accomplishments.
Russell, a graduate of the University of Virginia and University of Richmond’s T.C. Williams School of Law, has worked at a number of locations, including the Buchanan County Office, Appalachian School of Law and the law firm of Bolling & Hearl. He established his own firm in 2009 in Lebanon and practices law throughout Southwest Virginia. He’s also the longest serving president of the Russell County Bar Association.
