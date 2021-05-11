 Skip to main content
Lebanon man charged in shooting
Lebanon man charged in shooting

LEBANON, Va. – A Lebanon man has been charged in a Saturday shooting that injured his mother’s boyfriend.

Lebanon Town Police responded to a domestic call on Dodge Street in the Flatwoods section on the east side of town – just after 3 p.m., said Town Police Chief Eric Deskins. Officers discovered that Patrick Cropps, 43, had been shot in the upper body by a semi-automatic handgun, he said.

Cropps was flown to a hospital in Tennessee, according to Deskins.

Jonathan Wroten, 19, the son of Cropps’ girlfriend, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, according to Deskins. Both men live at the home on Dodge Street, Deskins said.

Wroten is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, the police chief said.

