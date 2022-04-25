 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lebanon man caught in human trafficking sting

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A man from Lebanon, Virginia, is among eight people arrested in a human trafficking sting in Sevier County, Tennessee. 

Tyler Ryan Arrington, 29, of Lebanon, has been charged with one count of solicitation of a minor 

The arrest was part of a two-day undercover operation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit and several other Tennessee law enforcement agencies. In all, the investigation resulted in the arrest of eight men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period, beginning April 21, authorities placed several advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. 

