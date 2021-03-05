Lebanon attorney receives public reprimand

LEBANON, Va. — A Southwest Virginia attorney has been reprimanded by a Virginia State Bar subcommittee, according to a statement.
Traci Hall-Stanley violated professional rules that govern diligence, communication, fees and safekeeping property, according to the public reprimand. Hall-Stanley represented a client in a divorce case in Buchanan County, the reprimand notes. The reprimand was an agreed disposition of misconduct charges, the release states.
