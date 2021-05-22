Lawyers defending pharmaceutical company now defending themselves

The main law firm defending the last drug company left in a major opioid lawsuit for East Tennessee has asked to withdraw from the case as its attorneys seek to protect their ability to work on future cases.
According to court records obtained by the Bristol Herald Courier, 10 attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, LLP have asked the Circuit Court of Sullivan County to let them step down as the main defense team for the pharmaceutical maker Endo in the Staubus vs. Purdue lawsuit, informally known as the Sullivan Baby Doe case.
“Sullivan Baby Doe” refers to a local baby born addicted to opioids. In 2017, a guardian for the baby joined nine district attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee to sue several large opioid producers and individual distributors for their role in the region’s drug addiction crisis.
Endo is the only major corporate defendant left in the case, after the other two filed for bankruptcy, and a team of Arnold & Porter lawyers has handled the bulk of the company’s defense for the past few years. But A&P is now trying to back out of the case.
On April 6, Chancellor E.G. Moody, who has been presiding over the lawsuit, decided to issue a default liability judgment against Endo — a legal punishment that essentially found the drug company liable for damages before the case even went to trial.
The judge said that he issued the judgment in response to a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court, along with other willful attempts to twist the legal process by Endo and A&P.
“It appears to the court that Endo and its attorneys, after delaying trial, have resorted to trying to improperly corrupt the record,” Moody wrote in the judgment. “Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances.”
At the end of the judgment, Moody also pushed A&P’s attorneys to defend themselves: He said that each partner or shareholder at the firm who had been admitted pro hac vice to the case had 30 days to show the judge why he shouldn’t revoke that status.
“Pro hac vice” is a kind of temporary permit for attorneys that lets them work in jurisdictions where they aren’t licensed to practice, according to the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. Lawyers can’t practice law outside their jurisdictions without it.
In their response to Moody’s order — which they hired their own outside law firm to help them with — the A&P lawyers said that they and Endo had both independently decided that it was best for A&P to step down as Endo’s main defense.
“A&P lawyers will not appear as counsel on Endo’s pleadings in this action, and will not appear in court unless their presence is requested by the Court,” states the response that Arnold & Porter submitted May 6.
All 10 attorneys also asked the court not to revoke their pro hac vice admission.
Several submitted detailed explanations of statements they’d made that the court deemed false.
“All of the statements I provided to Plaintiffs’ counsel I believed to be true at the time, and I never had any reason to believe they were not true,” Joshua Davis, a partner at A&P, wrote about several such statements.
Multiple A&P attorneys said they’d never been disciplined or sanctioned by any court or lawyer disciplinary agency, and said that losing their pro hac vice status on this case could affect their future work.
“In my practice, I frequently apply for pro hac vice admission in courts around the country, and in most jurisdictions, as part of the application process, applicants must disclose if they have ever been disbarred, suspended, or had pro hac vice admissions revoked,” attorney R. Standon Jones wrote. “Revocation of my pro hac vice admission in this case could negatively affect my ability to effectively represent clients in other matters in the future. … “
Endo could not be reached Friday and A&P declined comment.
“As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in a position to comment at this time,” Wendy Morigi, the firm’s director of strategic marketing communications, said by email Friday.
Gerard Stranch, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing the plaintiffs, said he wasn’t satisfied with A&P’s response.
“The conduct described in the court’s default order is abhorrent and has no place in a court of law,” he said Friday. “Our justice system depends upon the honesty of the lawyers before the court, and the affidavits offered fail to explain why they didn’t follow the court’s simple instructions and orders.”
Another, non-A&P attorney who counseled Endo, Robert A. Limbacher, also submitted his own letter to the court to defend his pro hac vice status. He said that a false statement he’d made in the case was based on information he’d gotten from A&P, and that he’d worked to correct the record as soon as he found out.
Since Endo has been found liable for damages, the only point left to resolve is how much the company owes the plaintiffs, who are seeking $2.4 billion in damages. The amount will be determined in a trial set to start July 26.
In his defense of his pro hac vice status, one of A&P’s lawyers, Daniel Meyers, mentioned that Endo has replaced A&P as trial counsel. He didn’t say with whom.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely