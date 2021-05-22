Lawyers defending pharmaceutical company now defending themselves

The judge said that he issued the judgment in response to a dozen false statements made by Endo’s attorneys to the court, along with other willful attempts to twist the legal process by Endo and A&P.

“It appears to the court that Endo and its attorneys, after delaying trial, have resorted to trying to improperly corrupt the record,” Moody wrote in the judgment. “Although this is a harsh sanction, justice demands it under the circumstances.”

At the end of the judgment, Moody also pushed A&P’s attorneys to defend themselves: He said that each partner or shareholder at the firm who had been admitted pro hac vice to the case had 30 days to show the judge why he shouldn’t revoke that status.

“Pro hac vice” is a kind of temporary permit for attorneys that lets them work in jurisdictions where they aren’t licensed to practice, according to the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute. Lawyers can’t practice law outside their jurisdictions without it.

In their response to Moody’s order — which they hired their own outside law firm to help them with — the A&P lawyers said that they and Endo had both independently decided that it was best for A&P to step down as Endo’s main defense.