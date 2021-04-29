Lawsuits allege sexual abuse at A.R.E. Rural Retreat summer camp

A second woman, who used her full name, Hannah Furbush, in the lawsuit, was a third-generation camper who said she began attending the kids camp when she was 10. Over the years, she said, she noticed that female campers were being preyed upon by staff members.

“And that’s because hugs and massages and physical touch between children and adults was encouraged, but it went well beyond that,” she said.

She added that she was assaulted when she was a camp counselor at the age of 20. She reported sexual harassment again in 2017, she said.

A third woman, a 27-year-old from Floyd who goes by Cheyenne Doe in the lawsuit, said campers learned about things like “the liberated underwear movement,” in which campers marched through camp in their bras and panties or boxers.

A news release announcing the lawsuits also claimed there was an activity called “Goddess Night,” in which female campers were expected to run naked through a field as male staffers and campers cheered them on.

A fourth woman, Jane Doe #1 in the lawsuit, said she was the victim of multiple childhood sexual assaults, all at the A.R.E. camp.

A request for comment from A.R.E. leaders was not returned by press time Wednesday.