Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia health districts have received less than 3% of the state’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses and area lawmakers cried foul Wednesday.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, voiced concern about the state’s rollout during a Zoom call with local news media.
“It’s up to the governor and the state health department to make sure we get our fair share and I do not think we are getting our fair share right now,” Kilgore said in response to a reporter’s question, adding that the state should have done more to prepare for delivering vaccinations, made sure vaccines were available and “made sure those who need the vaccine are getting the opportunity to get the vaccine.”
As of Wednesday, three health districts serving the 16 counties and cities of far Southwest Virginia have received less than 60,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Mount Rogers District of the Virginia Department of Health. That represents 2.8% of the 2.12 million doses the state received through Wednesday, according to the department’s website.
During the week of Jan. 25, the three health districts received a combined 7,475 doses. The following week, they received less than 5,000. They received less than 2,800 during the week of Feb. 8 and last week they received less than 1,200 doses because severe weather in other parts of the country delayed all shipments of the Moderna vaccine until this week. So far this week, the districts have received a combined 9,600 doses through Wednesday, to make up for last week.
Since vaccine distribution began in late December, the Mount Rogers Health District has received about 32,500 first and second doses, while the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO districts received more than 13,000 doses apiece.
Pillion called the rollout “clunky,” marked by a “series of starts and stops” and he added that the state has “dropped the ball” more than once.
“I don’t think anyone in Southwest Virginia has the number of vaccines they would like to have and that’s not just Southwest Virginia, that’s the entire commonwealth,” Pillion said. “I don’t think the health departments have enough vaccines and they were receiving them before anyone else. Ballad Health has been working to get vaccines out and they’ve not had enough, so it’s the quantity to Southwest Virginia that’s been the problem.”
Asked Wednesday about those concerns, Gov. Ralph Northam said vaccination figures were positive.
“I know we’ve done real well in the Southwest on how many individuals are getting vaccinated,” Northam said in response to a reporter’s question. “It [distribution] continues to be population-based, but we’ll monitor that. But the last time I looked at the numbers, the Southwest was actually doing very well on how many per population were getting immunized and we’ll continue to send shipments throughout Virginia that are population-based.”
To the governor’s point, about 15.8% of the residents of the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia — about 51,000 people — have received the first dose of vaccine. That is higher than the state average of 13.5%, Health Department figures show. About 27,000 people, or 8% of this region’s 321,410 residents, are fully vaccinated.
However, those figures are virtually unchanged since last Friday because area health departments received nearly no new doses last week.
Northam said Wednesday the federal pharmacy partnership program is expanding and several other pharmacy chains, including KVAT Food City stores, will participate and receive a portion of 52,000 doses allocated to Virginia each week.
Additionally, Virginia’s allocation to its health departments is expected to increase and the state is expected to begin receiving 50,000 doses per week of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to receive emergency approval Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.
The state initially distributed doses based on demand from different regions. In mid-January, that was changed to distribute based on the population of a given area — which reduced allocations to Southwest Virginia.
“It’s like every time we have this discussion we get a different excuse as to why Southwest Virginia has been pushed to the back of the pack,” O’Quinn said. “If you look at it on a per-capita basis, we have an older population and we should have been getting a higher percentage of those available vaccines.”
Last Friday, state vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula said the allocation formula will be altered again to try and funnel more doses to “vulnerable” populations, “specifically Black and Latino residents” and those 65 and older.
Such a change could further impact the numbers of doses coming to the Southwest since 95% of residents in the three health districts are white. Minority populations range from 1.9% Black and 0.6% Latino in the Cumberland Plateau District to 3.6% Black in LENOWISCO and 1.7% Latino in Mount Rogers, census figures show.
Of the 29,061 COVID-19 cases reported across the three districts since the pandemic began last March, 809 [2.7%] were Black and 710 [2.4%] were Latino.
