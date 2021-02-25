Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia health districts have received less than 3% of the state’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses and area lawmakers cried foul Wednesday.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, voiced concern about the state’s rollout during a Zoom call with local news media.

“It’s up to the governor and the state health department to make sure we get our fair share and I do not think we are getting our fair share right now,” Kilgore said in response to a reporter’s question, adding that the state should have done more to prepare for delivering vaccinations, made sure vaccines were available and “made sure those who need the vaccine are getting the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

As of Wednesday, three health districts serving the 16 counties and cities of far Southwest Virginia have received less than 60,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Mount Rogers District of the Virginia Department of Health. That represents 2.8% of the 2.12 million doses the state received through Wednesday, according to the department’s website.