Lawmakers urge EPA to assist fetid Bristol landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia’s federal lawmakers are jointly urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assist with resolving odor problems at the Bristol Virginia landfill.
In a joint letter Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to take steps to aid the city in finding and solving the cause of offensive odors that are causing quality of life and health concerns in both Virginia and Tennessee.
Their letter follows a similar city request for assistance Jan. 3, asking for help from both the EPA and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on the issue, which has continued for more than a year.
In their letter, they note that both Bristols and the surrounding area have been negatively impacted.
“It is our understanding that Environmental Protection Agency staff has been involved in assisting Bristol with certain aspects of the landfill and we thank you for that assistance,” the lawmakers wrote. “As mentioned in the January 3rd letter, Bristol has also worked with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) as well as private consultants and engineers in an attempt to address the odor issue plaguing the city and surrounding areas.
“However, despite these efforts, the malodor persists and continues to affect Bristol and the surrounding communities. At this time, we respectfully request that EPA provide all available resources to assist the city of Bristol in developing a mitigation strategy to resolve this issue. Our offices stand ready to assist you and your staff in any way,” they wrote.
The lawmakers closed by letting Regan know they expect a response.
“Thank you for your attention to this issue. We look forward to hearing back from you on how the EPA can provide critical federal support to the city of Bristol,” they wrote.
On Monday, City Manager Randy Eads wrote a letter outlining the steps the city has taken, the impacts of the odors on the Twin City and asking both the state and federal agencies to “take a more active role in seeking experts to educate the City Council and management team members on how to rectify the odor situation.”
Eads also requested funding to “compensate experts and to complete the necessary work to eliminate the odor in Bristol and the surrounding region.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127