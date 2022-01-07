Lawmakers urge EPA to assist fetid Bristol landfill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“However, despite these efforts, the malodor persists and continues to affect Bristol and the surrounding communities. At this time, we respectfully request that EPA provide all available resources to assist the city of Bristol in developing a mitigation strategy to resolve this issue. Our offices stand ready to assist you and your staff in any way,” they wrote.

The lawmakers closed by letting Regan know they expect a response.

“Thank you for your attention to this issue. We look forward to hearing back from you on how the EPA can provide critical federal support to the city of Bristol,” they wrote.

On Monday, City Manager Randy Eads wrote a letter outlining the steps the city has taken, the impacts of the odors on the Twin City and asking both the state and federal agencies to “take a more active role in seeking experts to educate the City Council and management team members on how to rectify the odor situation.”

Eads also requested funding to “compensate experts and to complete the necessary work to eliminate the odor in Bristol and the surrounding region.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.