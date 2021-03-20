Law forces city voting to shift from May to November

BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s biennial City Council and School Board elections will move from May to November starting next year, due to a change in state law.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam signed Senate Bill 1157, requiring all localities with May elections for “mayor, members of local governing bodies and members of elected school boards” to shift to the November general election ballots effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“Mayors and members of a council or School Board who were elected at a May general election and whose terms are to expire as of June 30 shall continue in office until their successors have been elected at the November general election and have been qualified to serve,” according to the legislation.

Sponsored by Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, the controversial bill passed along party lines. It needed Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to cast the deciding vote and break a 19-19 tie to get out of the Senate in January and passed the House of Delegates 50-44, with one abstention and five members not voting.

All members of the Southwest delegation voted against it.