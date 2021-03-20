Law forces city voting to shift from May to November

BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s biennial City Council and School Board elections will move from May to November starting next year, due to a change in state law.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam signed Senate Bill 1157, requiring all localities with May elections for “mayor, members of local governing bodies and members of elected school boards” to shift to the November general election ballots effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“Mayors and members of a council or School Board who were elected at a May general election and whose terms are to expire as of June 30 shall continue in office until their successors have been elected at the November general election and have been qualified to serve,” according to the legislation.
Sponsored by Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, the controversial bill passed along party lines. It needed Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to cast the deciding vote and break a 19-19 tie to get out of the Senate in January and passed the House of Delegates 50-44, with one abstention and five members not voting.
All members of the Southwest delegation voted against it.
“We opposed it. I’ve always felt those decisions are better left to localities. If they want to have their elections in May, like they traditionally have, that’s fine. If they want them in November, that’s fine as well,” state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said Wednesday. “This stemmed from a situation in Chesapeake. … We never understood what that situation was, but, unfortunately, now the whole state gets to pay the price for it.”
Bristol, Virginia’s next election was to be in May 2022, with three contested seats each on both the City Council and School Board. The change means that current office-holders will receive an extended term to at least November.
“There are pros and cons to moving elections from May to November,” city General Registrar Penny Limburg said. “On the positive side, it will most definitely result in higher voter turnout and save the city about $7,000 — the average cost for a May election. However, candidates may find during higher profile elections like a presidential election year, it will be harder to get their name out. Local candidates who have rarely spent over $1,000 in the past may find they have to spend more money and look for more creative ways to educate voters about their platform.
“Higher turnout doesn’t necessarily mean the electorate is more educated about local candidates and local issues. I expect local races will become more partisan, where historically, City Council candidates have always ran as independent candidates,” Limburg said.
About 1,800 city voters participated in the May 2020 election featuring two seats on the City Council and School Board. Compare that to the record 7,800 votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election, which included the casino referendum and marked the first time early voting was allowed in Virginia.
More than 4,300 people voted in the city’s November 2017 gubernatorial election, which also included House of Delegates and local constitutional officer contests.
The City Council previously discussed moving the election from May to November because of the cost savings, but ultimately rejected the move.
Councilman Neal Osborne, who was critical of the bill, said Tuesday he “doesn’t love it.” Osborne previously expressed concern because newly elected members would take office at the beginning of the budget development cycle with little to no insight on how the city operates.
School Board member Randy Alvis, whose term is up next year, prefers running in May.
“I really like keeping our local stuff separate. I think that’s the advantage,” Alvis said. “We don’t have a lot of turnout, but I just think keeping it in May would be less party-affiliated.”
It will also mean both Bristols will conduct municipal elections simultaneously. Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in 2020 to shift its elections from May of odd-numbered years to November of even-numbered years. With that vote, existing office-holders received an automatic 18-month term extension since the first election will occur in November 2022, rather than May 2021.
“I would prefer to move the elections to odd numbered years as it seems to make sense to have your local offices line up with constitutional offices, however, it would cause a longer ballot during gubernatorial election years,” Limburg said.
