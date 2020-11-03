Larger turnout expected in region despite heavy early vote

Local voters can expect a chilly start to Election Day following one of the most hotly contested presidential campaigns in decades, but there is much more on the ballot than the contest between President Donald J. Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the lower 30s when polls open at 6 a.m. across Southwest Virginia and 8 a.m. in East Tennessee, warming to the upper 50s by mid-afternoon before plunging back into the 30s as polls close — at 7 p.m. in Virginia and 8 p.m. in Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown. There is no chance of rain.
Beyond the presidential contest, Southwest Virginia voters will select between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, is unopposed in a bid for his sixth two-year term.
In Bristol, Virginia, the last item on the ballot is the biggest local issue as city residents vote yea or nay on allowing a proposed $400 million Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to operate at the vacant Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway. Bristol is one of four Virginia cities voting on casinos today.
“We had so much interest in the early vote, I think the numbers will be up,” General Registrar Penny Limburg said Monday. “I think we’ll finish with around 7,500 voters.”
More than 4,500 votes have already been cast citywide through early and absentee voting in a community where turnout in presidential elections is typically around 7,000.
More than 3,100 ballots were cast in person, and nearly 1,400 were cast via mailed absentee ballots, Limburg said. Almost 300 people voted Saturday on the final day of early voting.
Voters will be required to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. All four of the city’s traditional polling places — City Hall, Virginia High School, Van Pelt Elementary School and the life center at First Freewill Baptist Church — will be open. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off via the office’s drive-thru window on Election Day, Limburg said.
At present, the city has more than 200 mail ballots not yet turned in.
“These people may show up at the polls but need to bring their ballot with them if they want to be able to vote normally on Election Day,” Limburg said. “If they do not bring their ballot with them — regardless of if they say they did not receive it — they will be required to vote a provisional ballot. If a mail ballot is not returned, then, of course, it will count, but we will not be able to determine that until noon on Friday following the election.”
Washington County, Virginia, reported 15,770 early votes through Saturday evening, or about 41% of its total 38,392 registered voters.
“The last four presidential elections we’ve had ... 70% of Washington County voters cast ballots. I think it’s very possible we will go over that given the interest we’re seeing,” General Registrar Derek Lyall said Monday.
He said the county’s first attempts at early voting went smoothly.
“Early voting went really well,” Lyall said. “The voters really helped us out with wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It was a testament to our election officials and to the voters. Voters need to go to their local polling place near where they reside in order to cast their ballots.”
All 19 of the county’s polling locations will be open.
In Damascus, voters will choose four Town Council members and the mayor. In Glade Spring, three candidates are running for three seats on the Town Council.
East Tennessee voters will vote in contested U.S. Senate and congressional races as political newcomers seek to replace longtime lawmakers. In the battle for outgoing Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat, Republican challenger Bill Hagerty of Gallatin, an investment banker and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, faces Democrat Marquita Bradshaw of Memphis, a volunteer and community organizer. There are nine independent candidates on the ballot.
In the 1st District U.S. House race to replace retiring Rep. Phil Roe, Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger, a Republican, faces Democrat and business owner Blair Walsingham of Hawkins County and independent Steve Holder of Johnson City.
Incumbent Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, faces Democratic challenger Amber Riddle for the state Senate’s 4th District seat. District 1 Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, is unopposed, but in District 2, incumbent Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, faces Democrat challenger Arvil Love Jr., a Bristol native. Republican Scotty Campbell of Johnson County is unopposed in District 3.
There are also public referendums in Sullivan County for legal sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on premises and another to permit retail package stores to operate in Bluff City.
Early voting has long been a staple in Tennessee, and the Sullivan County Election Commission reported 49,741 unofficial votes cast between Oct. 14-29, a 15% increase over 2016 and about a third of the county’s total population.
