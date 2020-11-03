Larger turnout expected in region despite heavy early vote

“We had so much interest in the early vote, I think the numbers will be up,” General Registrar Penny Limburg said Monday. “I think we’ll finish with around 7,500 voters.”

More than 4,500 votes have already been cast citywide through early and absentee voting in a community where turnout in presidential elections is typically around 7,000.

More than 3,100 ballots were cast in person, and nearly 1,400 were cast via mailed absentee ballots, Limburg said. Almost 300 people voted Saturday on the final day of early voting.

Voters will be required to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. All four of the city’s traditional polling places — City Hall, Virginia High School, Van Pelt Elementary School and the life center at First Freewill Baptist Church — will be open. Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off via the office’s drive-thru window on Election Day, Limburg said.

At present, the city has more than 200 mail ballots not yet turned in.