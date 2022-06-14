Lane closures cause backups on I-81 North in Abingdon

Traffic on I-81 backed up for about three miles in the northbound lanes mid-day Tuesday, due to construction work at Exit 17 in Abingdon.

The traffic snarls are due to planned lane closures. Lanes are being closed through 6 a.m. on Friday.

The closure is necessary to replace the left travel lane and left shoulder of the northbound bridge deck above Route 75 using a technique that uses high-pressure water to remove concrete.

A second lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

The project is part of the overall Exit 17 improvement plan, which includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on and off ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off ramp (Commerce Drive).