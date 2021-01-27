Landfill work now expected to begin next week

A consultant determined broken gas collection pipes and an oversaturation of water from three years of record rainfall are the most likely factors contributing to the smell. The trash is dumped near the bottom of the quarry landfill, which is the lowest point for large amounts of water to collect.

The work includes repairing the existing network of broken pipelines and installing additional pipe to maximize collecting methane gas that is naturally emitted from rotting trash. It also includes installing a second sump pump to remove excess water.

The city is currently operating under an odor control management letter from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that requires a plan of action to address the problem.

This work is expected to be completed in three to five weeks, depending on weather, Eads said.

The problem arose last fall when large numbers of citizens began complaining about an unusual odor, and those complaints have increased in recent weeks. Some have also reported feeling physically ill.

The city has continued to take air samples but hasn’t identified any specific chemical or cause, Eads said.