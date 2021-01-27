Landfill work now expected to begin next week

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders learned Tuesday that a construction project to help mitigate foul odors coming from the city’s landfill will begin this week, and the installation should be completed in about a month.
The council spent more than an hour discussing various challenges posed by the 20-acre Shakesville Road landfill facility before agreeing to make it a priority point of discussion during upcoming council meetings.
Two weeks ago, the council approved a $140,000 project to repair and expand landfill gas collection piping, reduce emissions and remove excess rainwater from city’s quarry landfill — all in response to widespread public complaints about odors believed to be emanating from the landfill.
The city retained SCS Engineers to complete the installation. Engineering and design work has finished, and the construction crew is expected to arrive early next week, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“The engineers became involved in early to mid-December. They put a preliminary plan together; we began working on the last week of December and first week of January,” Eads said. “Last week, SCS Engineers were on-site finalizing the preliminary plan, making sure we had the materials necessary, and [they] found there were a few other things we needed to order. Those materials should be here next week, along with the team from SCS that will do the installation.”
A consultant determined broken gas collection pipes and an oversaturation of water from three years of record rainfall are the most likely factors contributing to the smell. The trash is dumped near the bottom of the quarry landfill, which is the lowest point for large amounts of water to collect.
The work includes repairing the existing network of broken pipelines and installing additional pipe to maximize collecting methane gas that is naturally emitted from rotting trash. It also includes installing a second sump pump to remove excess water.
The city is currently operating under an odor control management letter from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that requires a plan of action to address the problem.
This work is expected to be completed in three to five weeks, depending on weather, Eads said.
The problem arose last fall when large numbers of citizens began complaining about an unusual odor, and those complaints have increased in recent weeks. Some have also reported feeling physically ill.
The city has continued to take air samples but hasn’t identified any specific chemical or cause, Eads said.
“Based on the symptoms people say they’re having, the consultants told us it sounds like it could be ammonia,” Eads said. “Last night, the odor was more pungent. I let [the] Solid Waste [department] know. They went out and took an air sample but did not capture any ammonia. There are other things we can test for as well, and we’ll do that as we move through this process.”
Eads said the city is using a device designed for its hazardous materials team to measure hazardous chemicals in confined spaces, such as buildings or tunnels, and that may not be the best device to measure air quality outdoors. They are now consulting an expert on the best device for outdoor measurements, he said.
“I appreciate people being patient with us and recognizing we’re really trying to find a solution to the problem so this isn’t something they have to deal with long term,” Eads said.
Other aspects of the landfill, specifically its $34 million in long-term debt, ongoing operating expenses and questions about how best to manage a facility with an estimated 23 to 27 years of remaining life, are expected to become a regular topic of future council meetings.
City attempts to sell the landfill have, thus far, borne no fruit. A firm that expressed interest in acquiring the landfill last year walked away after learning their application would likely take two years to process and cost at least $1.5 million, Eads said.
“We’ve got to come up with a solution,” Eads told the council, which sparked a lengthy debate about how best to approach the problem.
“If we’re really going to make progress, we need to be prepared, to know what we’re going to discuss one bite at a time,” Mayor Bill Hartley said.
Eads said he would provide basic information about the landfill to the council and public by next week.
“I think the overview of tonight’s comments has been: What do we do? I think we’ll propose several — three to four — options,” Eads said. “None of those options may be the solution but options I think we need to start discussing. 1. Do we want to close the landfill as quickly as possible? 2. Do we want to keep it open as long as possible? 3. Do we want to stay at the current [collection] rate — maybe increase a little bit — maybe close it sooner than 23 years, and what would that look like?”
That conversation is expected to resume at the council’s Feb. 9 meeting.
