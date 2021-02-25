Landfill work expected to conclude within two weeks

BRISTOL, Va. — Work designed to reduce foul odors at the Bristol, Virginia landfill is now expected to be completed the second week of March.

City Manager Randy Eads told City Council on Tuesday the work is ongoing, with completion expected in less than two weeks.

“Depending on the weather conditions, the work should be completed the week of March 8, and we hope to be testing the new system by March 12,” Eads said.

SCS Engineers is executing a $140,000 project designed to repair and expand the landfill gas collection piping system to reduce emissions and installing a pump to remove excess water from the city’s 20-acre quarry landfill. The work is expected to address public complaints about strong, offensive odors believed to be coming from the landfill off Shakesville Road.

The city is currently operating under an odor control management letter from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality that requires submitting a plan of action to address the problem by March.

“All of the new lines are in place except for a 4-inch line that connects to a manhole. They are currently awaiting clearance to dig so we can tap into that manhole, and, once that is approved, it should only take a day,” Eads said.