Landfill remains a big unknown in Bristol's budget discussions

As City Council begins work tonight on the fiscal 2022-23 operating budget, they unanimously agree resolving issues with the landfill is the top priority but have no idea what it might cost.

The landfill is not scheduled to be part of the discussion of either tonight’s budget workshop or regular council meeting.

Conversations with City Council members showed resolving ongoing odor and emission concerns with the city landfill tops everyone’s list, but it’s too early to estimate what that might cost. The city has already spent more than $3 million and is awaiting a long-term plan from contracted engineers and input from a state-appointed panel of experts.

“First and foremost is the landfill,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said in regards to priorities. “We spent a lot of money in the past year, and we anticipate spending more money in the next year. It’s a big subject, a big unknown still.”

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne wants to streamline the funding process.

“We’ve had to do (landfill) supplemental appropriations with some regularity. I think it would be better if we had extra money in the budget for it, so we don’t have to do supplemental appropriations, which I think will make it go faster – which is important in this case,” Osborne said.

Councilman Kevin Wingard says a key is having the “right people” to guide the process.

“We’ve got to get the right people in the conversation. We don’t know how much we’re looking at in terms of money, but we’ve got to find the right group that has dealt with this before,” Wingard said, “We’re still searching. Surely we’re not the first landfill that has dealt with these chimneys before. We need to find out who and how did they fix it.”

Councilman Bill Hartley said they also need to look beyond the odors.

“Once that is done, we need to look at monitoring and what is the long-term plan for that. Consultants coming in from DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) may have some thoughts,” Hartley said. “It may not all fall in one budget cycle, but we need to start thinking ahead.”

In other areas, Hartley said the city should develop its spending plan carefully, given previous history of a few years ago when the city was ranked the most financially distressed in Virginia. In recent years the city has improved its credit rating, refinanced debt, expanded its cash reserves and put money aside for emergencies.

“We need to remember what has gotten us to where we’re at, which is good financial management, structurally balanced budgets, conservative budget estimates, following our policies as much as we can,” Hartley said. “Over the uncertainty of the past few years, it’s helped us turn a corner financially. We need to maintain that good financial health because, if you don’t do that, it’s hard to do any of the other things you want.”

Several council members said salary increases, specifically for public safety and solid waste employees, will be a priority.

“I hope this year we can focus on salaries for first responders – police, fire and EMS. Whatever we can do to help in attracting and retaining employees in those areas – bonus or pay increase overall. I hope is a priority,” Farnum said.

Wingard said landfill employees should also be included in that discuss.

“We have vacancies at the landfill and nobody applying. We have to fix that,” Wingard said. “If we have to raise salaries at the landfill to get people interested in coming back to work up there, then we’ve got to look at that. I feel like we’re underpaying people at the landfill, underpaying our police department. But until more revenues start flowing and we get our heads around the expenses, it’s hard to make decisions. But I would like to see a few departments in the city get some raises.”

Osborne said he favors paying public safety employees higher wages, and he wants to look into restoring some funding cut in recent years, to outside community agencies.

The agenda for tonight’s council meeting includes presentations from five such agencies, Believe in Bristol, Birthplace of Country Music, Discover Bristol, Communities in Schools of Southwest Virginia and Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.

“We cut Believe in Bristol, Discover Bristol, BCM, quite a bit so it will take more than one budget cycle to get them back where they should be, but we need to start that process,” Osborne said.

The mayor also plans to advocate for lowering the real estate tax rate.

“Last year we voted to lower the tax rate on real estate from $1.17 per $100 down to $1.12, but more money came in because of the reassessment. I would love it if we could continue to lower that real estate tax rate. Maybe it’s not five cents this year but I would love to get into that routine,” Farnum said. “New growth and economic development, like with Hard Rock, will help make that easier.”

Hartley also advocates for taking a long-range look at how best to use the additional revenues expected from the resort hotel casino project and related growth.

A budget workshop dealing with the budget schedule, debt service, road and infrastructure projects, fleet rotation and facilities maintenance starts at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m., at 300 Lee St.

