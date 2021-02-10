Landfill odor work to be done in four weeks

BRISTOL, Va. — A new project to address excessive odor issues with the city landfill is underway and expected to be completed in four weeks, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday.

Repairs and improvements began about two weeks ago and are expected to be completed in another four weeks, weather permitting, Eads told the City Council during its regular meeting. The city previously contracted with SCS Engineers to repair existing gas lines, significantly expand the city’s gas collection capability and install a second sump pump to eliminate excess water in the lowest part of the quarry landfill following three years of record rainfall.

“We’ve got a team up there at the landfill that care deeply about it, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure we’re in compliance with DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality], and we have the SCS team involved as well,” Eads said. “We’ve got good people trying to solve this problem and make sure the residents don’t suffer any more than they have to.”

Councilman Neal Osborne expressed support for the work SCS is doing.

“It smells pretty bad. I appreciate the work SCS is doing, but I wish they’d work a whole lot faster,” Osborne said.

Eads updated the council on what specific steps are being taken.