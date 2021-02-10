Landfill odor work to be done in four weeks

BRISTOL, Va. — A new project to address excessive odor issues with the city landfill is underway and expected to be completed in four weeks, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday.
Repairs and improvements began about two weeks ago and are expected to be completed in another four weeks, weather permitting, Eads told the City Council during its regular meeting. The city previously contracted with SCS Engineers to repair existing gas lines, significantly expand the city’s gas collection capability and install a second sump pump to eliminate excess water in the lowest part of the quarry landfill following three years of record rainfall.
“We’ve got a team up there at the landfill that care deeply about it, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure we’re in compliance with DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality], and we have the SCS team involved as well,” Eads said. “We’ve got good people trying to solve this problem and make sure the residents don’t suffer any more than they have to.”
Councilman Neal Osborne expressed support for the work SCS is doing.
“It smells pretty bad. I appreciate the work SCS is doing, but I wish they’d work a whole lot faster,” Osborne said.
Eads updated the council on what specific steps are being taken.
“The pipe is being welded into 200 40-foot sections that will be pulled into place. There is 500 feet of 12-inch pipe, 600 feet of 6-inch pipe, 1,000 feet of 4-inch pipe and 880 feet of 4-inch perforated pipe,” Eads said. “The 12-inch pipe will go on top of the quarry and is being set in place today. A sump is being fabricated, and we expect it will be delivered [Wednesday] or Thursday. That will go in the lower part of the landfill that currently does not have a sump.”
More material is expected to arrive later this week and next Monday, Eads said.
Eads said he met with Bristol, Tennessee officials this week to update them on steps the city is taking.
“I can tell you it’s not a pleasant odor,” Eads said. “Do I think the landfill is the root cause of the odor? Yes. Is there a possibility an odor is coming from somewhere else? It’s possible.”
The city continues working Virginia DEQ to develop an odor control management plan that is due in March, Eads said.
“I know everybody is involved trying to find a solution to this, to make sure this [odor] goes away,” Eads said. “Hopefully we’ll see warmer weather sooner rather than later. Typically, when we get warmer weather, these smells dissipate because of inversion in the air, [which] allows the hot gases to escape higher into the atmosphere — more than they can dissipate now.”
Eads said he hopes temperatures remain low after the work is completed, to see if the steps they’re taking correct the problem.
Prior to that discussion, the council found scant consensus after spending nearly two hours debating how to approach improving the landfill’s financial position.
The city’s solid waste operation is set up as an enterprise fund, meaning it should break even or make profit, but because the landfill carries about $34 million in bond debt, it has never broken even. The council is expected to resume the landfill discussion at its next meeting.
In other matters, the council approved deed restrictions and a signage agreement designed to bring Texas Roadhouse to The Falls. On Monday, the city’s Industrial Development Authority approved transferring the hillside lot near the main entrance to a subsidiary of Interstate Development, which will serve as the landlord for the restaurant. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
