Landfill legal wranglings have cost Bristol, Tennessee almost half a million dollars

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The recent report from a panel of experts concerning the Bristol, Virginia landfill has not swayed Bristol Tennessee's City Council from proceeding with potential legal action against its Twin City.

So far, Bristol Tennessee has spent $470,540 in payments to an outside legal counsel in preparation for some form of potential legal remediation regarding the landfill issue.

Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell explained the city’s goals in regards to improvement of the landfill situation have yet to be met.

"There's still a process that our attorneys will be going through, and there's still some milestones that's out there, that has to be met. But, pretty much our position at this point is still the same with our attorney, and we're just waiting until everything is finished," Luttrell said.

Luttrell emphasized the ball is in the court of the city of Bristol, Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ).

"The next step is up to the city of Bristol, Virginia, and DEQ at this point, as to how they're going to approach and remedy the issue," Mayor Luttrell said.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council, first announced their lawsuit in December of 2021, hiring the services of Andrea W. Wortzel, an associate of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLC based in Richmond, Virginia, whose area of expertise is environmental justice.

When asked what the city hopes to achieve through their lawsuit, Councilperson Margaret Feierabend hinted toward a solution, which she believes is what everybody wants.

"The whole end goal of everything is that the landfill is remedied and that there is continued monitoring and maintenance, and that's required regardless of whether it stays open or not. So, you know, what everybody wants," Feierabend said.

Luttrell stated that the Council has not yet discussed a financial threshold regarding how much the city is willing to spend on the lawsuit.

"At this point, we've not discussed that. We want to see it through until it's resolved, and what that takes, we're behind it," Luttrell said.

The last action Bristol, Tennessee's legal counsel, took was to present Bristol, Virginia with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request regarding thousands of emails and documents relating to the maintenance and management of the landfill over the years, which after a series of delays and appeals in court Bristol, Virginia, now has until May 25 to deliver in full.

