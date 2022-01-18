Landfill expert to assess city's efforts, make recommendations

Craig Benson, former dean of engineering at the University of Virginia from 2015-2021, was a consultant and involved in resolving issues at quarry landfills in Bridgeton, Missouri and Hillside, Ill., according to a written statement from the city.

Benson is scheduled to tour the troubled landfill operation this week, weather permitting, and provide a report back to the public and City Council, City Manager Randy Eads confirmed Tuesday.

The city’s landfill has generated complaints and condemnation for widespread, overpowering odors, health impacts and concerns about long-term health. While EPA and private air sampling reports appear to have ruled out grave long-term impacts, the community continues dealing with the stench – despite the city’s efforts to capture and manage landfill gases.

Benson has a doctoral degree in engineering with a focus on landfills and waste containment and more than 30 years of experience in engineering research and practice related to municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills and solid waste containment systems, according to his credentials. He has worked on landfills and waste containment systems throughout the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2015 he authored an evaluation of the closed Bridgeton landfill near St. Louis, which suffered from a major sub-surface reaction in parts of the landfill that caused widespread odor problems.

He served as co-principal investigation the Bioreactor Partnership, a partnership between industry, government and academia to develop principles for optimal municipal solid waste landfills and the Elevated Temperature Landfill project, which developed operating principles for managing landfills with highly elevated temperatures.

276-645-2532

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.