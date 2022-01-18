 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Landfill expert to assess city's efforts, make recommendations

Bristol VA Landfill Wet Well 03

Ernie Hoch and Steve Gandy with the engineering firm of Draper Aden Associates look over the plans for the Bristol, Virginia landfill wet well during the inspection on Tuesday.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia has retained a nationally recognized landfill expert to assess its solid waste facility and offer input on future decisions.

Craig Benson, former dean of engineering at the University of Virginia from 2015-2021, was a consultant and involved in resolving issues at quarry landfills in Bridgeton, Missouri and Hillside, Ill., according to a written statement from the city.

Benson is scheduled to tour the troubled landfill operation this week, weather permitting, and provide a report back to the public and City Council, City Manager Randy Eads confirmed Tuesday.

The city’s landfill has generated complaints and condemnation for widespread, overpowering odors, health impacts and concerns about long-term health. While EPA and private air sampling reports appear to have ruled out grave long-term impacts, the community continues dealing with the stench – despite the city’s efforts to capture and manage landfill gases.

Benson has a doctoral degree in engineering with a focus on landfills and waste containment and more than 30 years of experience in engineering research and practice related to municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills and solid waste containment systems, according to his credentials. He has worked on landfills and waste containment systems throughout the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2015 he authored an evaluation of the closed Bridgeton landfill near St. Louis, which suffered from a major sub-surface reaction in parts of the landfill that caused widespread odor problems.

He served as co-principal investigation the Bioreactor Partnership, a partnership between industry, government and academia to develop principles for optimal municipal solid waste landfills and the Elevated Temperature Landfill project, which developed operating principles for managing landfills with highly elevated temperatures.

 

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

