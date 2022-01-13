Landfill emissions having an impact on students

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The landfill emissions currently plaguing neighborhoods surrounding the landfill on Shanksville Road are also affecting schools in the area, and the students trying to learn there.

At Tuesday night's Bristol, Tenn. City Council meeting, Dr. Annette Tudor, the Bristol, Tennessee director of schools, began her monthly Board of Education liaison report by detailing to the Council how schools in the surrounding area have been impacted by the landfill issues.

"As you're aware, it (the landfill) continues to be an issue,” Tudor said. “It's an issue in our school district. Not only do many of our students have to live in those conditions. They also come to school and some of our buildings are faced with enduring smells and gases and the effects of that. Some mornings are worse than others. Sometimes we can mitigate the smells quickly and get the smells and gases out of our buildings. Other mornings it takes longer."

The Tennessee School Board has directed administrators at schools affected by the gases and smells from the Bristol, Virginia landfill to take measures based of how their student body and faculty have been impacted by the foul odors. Parents have been asked to send notes to school when their children have had a rough night with the landfill odors and may require additional support from staff members that day.

Katasha Addison, who has three children, one at Tennessee Middle School and two enrolled at Fairmount Elementary, wrote through Facebook Messenger about the landfill's effect on her children's experiences in school.

"We live on Oakland Drive, by Tennessee Middle School, where my oldest is a student. Normally she would walk to school in the mornings and back home in the evenings,” Addison said. “It has been a month since she has been able to do so … She comes home frequently complaining of a headache and says the odors are present inside the school most days. My middle child prides himself on his perfect attendance. This year he has had to miss two days after sleepless nights due to the odors and the headaches that come with them, some morning's even nosebleeds."

Mike Dean, who moved to Bristol, Tennessee from New York in April of 2021, has three kids, one at Fairmount Elementary School, another at Tennessee Middle School, and a daughter at Anderson Elementary School, he is worried about the effect that the landfill smells and gases are having on his kids and is seriously considering moving away.

"After a night of exposing themselves to the gases, you know, it's difficult for them to get up and try to go about their day … I'm just nervous of how it will affect their attendance and their ability to learn," Dean said. "I've thought about letting my house sit here and rot and taking my kids away from the school and moving. The only thing now is that I don't want to keep on bringing my kids to different school systems because now they have already established friends and things like that here, which I would hate to take that away from them again."

Fetid emissions from the Bristol, Virginia landfill have been a concern for residents surrounding the landfill for more than a year now. The city of Bristol, Tennessee recently filed a notice to take legal action against the city of Bristol, Virginia due to the quality of life impacts the odors are causing area residents.

