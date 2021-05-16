Landfill consultant: 'I wish we could just turn a switch and make this go away'

Built on an old rock quarry and mired in $35 million worth of debt as well as actual trash, the Bristol, Virginia landfill has long been a sore spot for the city.
An explosion of odor complaints from Twin City residents in late 2020 drew even more attention — including that of the Virginia Department Environmental Quality (DEQ), which ordered the city to take action.
Multiple city officials and consultants for the city have said they think the landfill isn’t the only source of the air pollution.
“I’ve monitored the Smell My City data,” Ernie Hoch, who manages solid waste and environmental consulting services for Draper Aden Associates, one of the consulting groups running the repairs, said of the crowdsourcing app that residents have been using to log complaints.
“We’ve got, like, 1,100 [complaints] posted on there,” Hoch said. “A large amount ... are down in Tennessee, in a very specific area, which doesn’t preclude the possibility of another source.”
But Hoch and other city officials and consultants agree that the landfill is at least one of the pollution sources. In January, the Bristol, Virginia City Council agreed to spend $140,000 on repairs and improvements to the facility.
First came the installation of a pump to remove excess water pooling inside the landfill, along with repairs to broken gas collection pipes and the installation of new ones.
“We don’t want air to ooze out of the top of the landfill,” Hoch said. “That’s the biggest part of how to stop the odor.”
That work started in February and was completed March 12. The next leg started March 24 and is still happening, Hoch said.
He said the project’s engineers are now making sure the landfill’s gas wells, which suck gases out of the trash and into the gas collection pipes, are clear and functioning properly. They’re also adding extra cover to the top of the landfill, planning to install another pump soon and trying to figure out whether any of the gas wells need replacing.
Amid all of that activity, Hoch said the repair team is seeing a tangible, albeit shaky, increase in the landfill’s ability to capture gases in its pipe system.
“It’s still spiky, it’s going up and down,” he said. “We have seen ... days where the volume of gas is 30% more than it had been [before].”
But the list of problems to fix has also grown longer.
Hoch said that in one corner of the landfill, the team found a “chimney” — a spot where gases are leaking from the surface — with high levels of carbon monoxide and low levels of oxygen and methane. That kind of mixture suggests a subsurface reaction, he said.
“There’s no fire, but the air samples can indicate some kind of chemical reaction [happening inside the landfill],” he said.
Hoch said that the carbon monoxide isn’t dangerous to anyone more than 10 feet away from the chimney. But other substances in the chimney could be contributing to the odors, he said.
“We’re getting chemical smells [from that spot],” Hoch said. “Is there odor coming from this area? Yes. Is it all the odor? No. It’s a piece of the puzzle we have to figure out.”
Another piece they’re monitoring, he said, is the liquid flowing out of the landfill. It’s made up of leachate, liquid that has passed through the trash, as well as gradient, which Hoch said is water beneath the landfill. He said the leachate and gradient mingle as they exit the site through a pipe, which carries them through both Bristols’ sewer systems and ultimately to the regional wastewater treatment plant on the Tennessee side.
“There has been some benzene detected in the water and the leachate that goes into the sewer system,” Hoch said. “Which is why we’re checking to see if there’s any odor parallels between the leachate and the air.”
But Hoch said it would be highly unusual if the leachate proves to be more than a small source of the odors. He stressed that the landfill’s gas emissions still appear to be the main driver of the odors — and that’s what the current repairs are focusing on.
Hoch also said that while he’s encouraged to see some progress with the repairs, he acknowledged that it’s been “slow and difficult to measure” so far.
Randy Eads, the city manager and city attorney, asked area residents for patience.
“I know that is hard when someone is living with the odor on a daily basis,” Eads said. “However, the landfill odor issue is my top priority. … Unfortunately, [the landfill work] is taking longer than expected, but I know we are making the right decisions to correct this issue for the short and long term.”
“I wish we could turn a switch and make this go away,” Hoch said, echoing Eads. “It’s just not going to happen that quickly. But it’s not for lack of trying or lack of effort or lack of money.”
