Landfill consultant: 'I wish we could just turn a switch and make this go away'

Hoch said that the carbon monoxide isn’t dangerous to anyone more than 10 feet away from the chimney. But other substances in the chimney could be contributing to the odors, he said.

“We’re getting chemical smells [from that spot],” Hoch said. “Is there odor coming from this area? Yes. Is it all the odor? No. It’s a piece of the puzzle we have to figure out.”

Another piece they’re monitoring, he said, is the liquid flowing out of the landfill. It’s made up of leachate, liquid that has passed through the trash, as well as gradient, which Hoch said is water beneath the landfill. He said the leachate and gradient mingle as they exit the site through a pipe, which carries them through both Bristols’ sewer systems and ultimately to the regional wastewater treatment plant on the Tennessee side.

“There has been some benzene detected in the water and the leachate that goes into the sewer system,” Hoch said. “Which is why we’re checking to see if there’s any odor parallels between the leachate and the air.”

But Hoch said it would be highly unusual if the leachate proves to be more than a small source of the odors. He stressed that the landfill’s gas emissions still appear to be the main driver of the odors — and that’s what the current repairs are focusing on.