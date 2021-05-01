 Skip to main content
Kurt Pomrenke serving his sentence in Pennsylvania
top story

Pomrenke Sentenced 04

In this file photo, Kurt Pomrenke leaves the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia on Nov. 30, 2017. The former judge is serving a sentence of 12 months and one day on a fraud conviction at Federal Correctional Institute Loretto, in western Pennsylvania.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier File

Former Judge Kurt Pomrenke is once again confined at Federal Correctional Institute Loretto, in western Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Pomrenke, 57, of Abingdon, pleaded guilty last November to a single count of conspiring to defraud the federal government for actions in 2016 and 2017 regarding his wife, former BVU Chief Financial Officer Stacey Pomrenke.

Judge James P. Jones sentenced Kurt Pomrenke to 12 months and one day in prison earlier this year. His projected release date is Feb. 6, 2022.

The Loretto facility is described as a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to the federal website. It has 795 male inmates.

It is the same place where Pomrenke served a two-month sentence in 2018 for contempt of court, after he was found guilty in 2017 of sharing information from his wife’s trial with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, which directly disobeyed a judge’s order.

The commission was investigating claims of possible judicial misconduct against Kurt Pomrenke in regard to his wife’s 2016 trial on federal tax fraud, conspiracy, bribery and other charges. The Supreme Court of Virginia subsequently removed him from the bench in late 2017. He previously served as a judge in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

In this latest case, Kurt Pomrenke pleaded guilty to participating in a plan to convince authorities his wife had a serious drinking problem before and after she reported to a federal prison at Alderson, West Virginia. While incarcerated there, Stacey Pomrenke was able to fraudulently join and complete a federal substance abuse treatment program that netted her a seven-month reduction in her original 34-month sentence.

Stacey Pomrenke, who also pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the federal government, is scheduled to serve a 30-month term once her husband’s sentence is complete.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

