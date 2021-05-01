Kurt Pomrenke serving his sentence in Pennsylvania

Former Judge Kurt Pomrenke is once again confined at Federal Correctional Institute Loretto, in western Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Pomrenke, 57, of Abingdon, pleaded guilty last November to a single count of conspiring to defraud the federal government for actions in 2016 and 2017 regarding his wife, former BVU Chief Financial Officer Stacey Pomrenke.

Judge James P. Jones sentenced Kurt Pomrenke to 12 months and one day in prison earlier this year. His projected release date is Feb. 6, 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Loretto facility is described as a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to the federal website. It has 795 male inmates.

It is the same place where Pomrenke served a two-month sentence in 2018 for contempt of court, after he was found guilty in 2017 of sharing information from his wife’s trial with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, which directly disobeyed a judge’s order.