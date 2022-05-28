West Ridge High School celebrates first-ever graduating class

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — History was made Friday as West Ridge High School held its inaugural graduation ceremony for the school’s first-ever graduating class.

West Ridge graduates wore two tassels on their caps Friday — one from West Ridge and another from their previous high school, symbolizing the indelible link between the two. The school’s student body includes students who previously attended Sullivan Central, North and South high schools prior to West Ridge’s opening in the fall.

In the ceremony’s keynote address, Evelyn Rafalowski, Sullivan County’s director of schools, commended the graduates for persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic and also through the unusual challenge of school consolidation.

“You breathed life into West Ridge High School … You made this place your school, your home (and) your legacy,” Rafalowski said. “I am so proud of the accomplishments of this senior class and the foundation you have built at West Ridge High School.”

Gracie Olinger, student body president, also acknowledged the class’s connection to their previous schools in her address during the ceremony. Olinger also stated how proud she is of what their new school has become.

“We have become a family,” Olinger said. “We will always hold our former colors close, but the royal blue and gray has become a force to be reckoned with. We are unified as one — we are West Ridge.”

According to West Ridge Principal Dr. Joshua Davis, the school’s first senior class was awarded more than $7.5 million in scholarships. About 470 West Ridge graduates received their diplomas Friday.

