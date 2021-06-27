Two Bristol officers honored by Optimist Club

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Optimist Club of Bristol honored two local police officers on Thursday.

Greg Hogston with the Bristol Virginia Police Department and Michael Carlson with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department were named officers of the year. They were honored during the annual Respect for Law program.

After a few words explaining why the two individuals were selected for the award by both departments’ chiefs, they then received a plaque to mark the momentous occasion, according to the club.