TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 by helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs.

EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and businesses in the Tennessee Valley.

BTES was recognized in four areas: assisting its customers to adopt 4.2 million kWhs of smart energy technologies, a top performer for electricity added as a percentage of sales; a top performer in the Smart Energy Technologies for Business category for efficient energy added; and a top performer as a percentage of sales for the Smart Energy Technologies for Business category.

“With the help of EnergyRight programs, we are able to provide expert guidance, professional energy evaluation tools, and research and support to help businesses and other organizations make the right energy choices while supporting TVA’s load optimization efforts,” BTES CEO Mike Browder said.

These accomplishments make BTES one of the top local power companies in the seven-state region for efficient electrification.

“BTES’ achievements in these categories demonstrate their commitment to helping customers switch away from fossil fuels and toward efficient technologies that helps customers meet their green goals and their financial goals,” Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight, said. “These accomplishments and successes reflect BTES’ commitment of service to its customers.”