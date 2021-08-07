Sullivan County wins $50,000 community development grant

Sullivan County has been awarded a $50,000 grant for community development projects, state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, announced in a joint statement Friday.

The grant comes from ThreeStar, a program run by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the statement said. According to TNECD, the money will be used for local community development initiatives such as education, workforce development, health, tourism, small business, entrepreneurship and economic development programs.

“It is exciting news that our county has been selected to receive this funding,” Crawford said in the statement. “This grant will provide the necessary funds that will allow us to build upon our economic successes and improve the lives of our Sullivan County residents. I congratulate our local leaders on a successful application and appreciate TNECD for their continued investment in our community.”

Lundberg said the grants “provide important funds for the well-being of our residents, as well as our future economic development. These funds will allow our local leaders to continue to keep up with the growing needs of our citizens.”