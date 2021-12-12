Sullivan County children receive gifts during annual holiday 'Toys from Cops' event

“More people gave this year,” said Thomas, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect donations. He noted that one person even held a party where everyone brought a donation — those items were then given to Toys from Cops. The auxiliary unit also received a check from the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, a local nonprofit organization that helps groups dedicated to children and families across the region.

Without donations, Thomas said it would be difficult to hold Toys from Cops.

Saturday’s event was the second in a row held at the school. Before 2020, Toys from Cops was held at the former Food Country building in Blountville. Long before that, it was held at a small store in Kingsport.

The drive-thru process is faster, more convenient and safer, Thomas said, and he expects them to continue at the Sullivan Central site in the future.

Reserve Deputy Corey Hall helped hand out gifts Saturday, the first time he’s participated in the event. His children, dressed up as police officers, also joined the efforts. Hall said Toys from Cops is a great way to help give back to the community and make the Christmas holiday a little better for local children.