Sullivan County children receive gifts during annual holiday 'Toys from Cops' event

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Children of all ages from across Sullivan County received gifts Saturday during the annual Toys from Cops event in Blountville.
Each December, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Unit hosts the event to provide gifts for local children — many who may otherwise not get anything during the holiday season, according to Marty Thomas, one of the organizers.
Dozens of cars, pickup trucks, minivans and SUVs lined up outside Sullivan Central Middle School to receive presents. Parents and their children would meander through the drive-thru and hand awaiting officers a letter.
Those letters were sent out to approximately 1,000 school children in Sullivan County. Thomas said teachers and staff typically select children with needs to receive the letter. Parents could then bring their letter recipient and their siblings to get Christmas gifts, he said.
During Saturday’s event, officers would retrieve one bicycle and a bag of goodies for the children — those bags included items designated for each age group and gender, Thomas said. The bags included things such as clothes, toys, jewelry and other items that have been collected throughout the year.
Thomas said the auxiliary unit, which includes reserve deputies, has spent the last year collecting funds and gifts.
“More people gave this year,” said Thomas, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect donations. He noted that one person even held a party where everyone brought a donation — those items were then given to Toys from Cops. The auxiliary unit also received a check from the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, a local nonprofit organization that helps groups dedicated to children and families across the region.
Without donations, Thomas said it would be difficult to hold Toys from Cops.
Saturday’s event was the second in a row held at the school. Before 2020, Toys from Cops was held at the former Food Country building in Blountville. Long before that, it was held at a small store in Kingsport.
The drive-thru process is faster, more convenient and safer, Thomas said, and he expects them to continue at the Sullivan Central site in the future.
Reserve Deputy Corey Hall helped hand out gifts Saturday, the first time he’s participated in the event. His children, dressed up as police officers, also joined the efforts. Hall said Toys from Cops is a great way to help give back to the community and make the Christmas holiday a little better for local children.
Although the drive-thru went quickly, Hall said he had a chance to speak to some families as they passed through. Many thanked the officers for their help and were grateful for the gifts.
The children also had a chance to get their picture with Santa Claus, who sat near the drive-thru and greeted families. Miss Sullivan County also joined the festivities, meeting families and taking pictures with children.
Former Sheriff Wayne Anderson started Toys from Cops more than a decade ago after he saw a need to help at-risk children. It was also his intention to give children a chance to meet police officers in a positive atmosphere.
Current Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has continued that tradition and said he plans to continue the event for years to come.
The auxiliary unit expected more than 1,000 children to visit Toys from Cops on Saturday. Mariaha Dunbar of Blountville brought three children to the event.
“It helps a lot,” said Dunbar, who added that it has been difficult in the past year during the pandemic. Unemployment, a common issue during the pandemic, affected Dunbar and other parents in Sullivan County.
Dunbar’s family didn’t attend last year, but did so in 2019 when it was held at the old Food Country building. She said she’ll keep the kids from getting the gifts until Christmas — as the Sheriff’s Office hopes — but it may be a difficult task. Dunbar said her children have a tendency to look around the house for hidden Christmas gifts.
Thomas said the auxiliary unit begins to prepare for next year’s Toys from Cops event today and always welcomes donations.
