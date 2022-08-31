 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strongwell Corp. Highlands facility in Abingdon celebrates 2 years accident-free

  Updated
Strongwell Corp. is celebrating two years without an accident at its Highlands manufacturing facility in Abingdon, Virginia.

“This accomplishment says a lot about our team members’ commitment to working safely,” David Oakley, president and CEO of Strongwell, said. “This accomplishment is a good reminder for us all that it is possible to work safely. Paying attention to seemingly simple things like keeping work areas organized and constantly encouraging safe work behaviors can make a huge difference. The team members of the Highlands plant should be proud of this job well done.”

The facility manufactures a variety of fiber reinforced polymer composite structural shapes used in the industrial, building and construction, and infrastructure markets.

Between its Bristol and Abingdon locations, Strongwell employs nearly 300 people. The average tenure of a worker in these locations is 15 years.

