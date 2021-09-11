‘Race to Build 48 Hours’ event to build home for local resident

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Appalachia Service Project staff and volunteers and Bristol Motor Speedway are teaming up for race weekend to build a new home for a local resident.

Johnson City resident Carmella Lee will live in the home free of charge, according to a news release from Appalachia Service Project. The house will be constructed in 48 hours leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The event, called “Race to Build 48 Hours,” will start Thursday at 4:40 p.m. and will continue through Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ASP staff, volunteer contractors and subcontractors plan to build the home, which will be transported to Lee’s permanent site in the Johnson City area following the race, the release states.

Lee is a single grandmother who is currently raising her granddaughters after her daughter was involved in a car crash that left her with significant memory loss, the release states. Lee was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and continues to undergo treatment. The apartment complex where she currently lives is causing health risks due to secondhand smoke from other tenants, the release states.

With the new home, Lee’s granddaughters can continue their education in Johnson City and she can continue her cancer treatments, the release states.