‘Race to Build 48 Hours’ event to build home for local resident

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Appalachia Service Project staff and volunteers and Bristol Motor Speedway are teaming up for race weekend to build a new home for a local resident.
Johnson City resident Carmella Lee will live in the home free of charge, according to a news release from Appalachia Service Project. The house will be constructed in 48 hours leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event, called “Race to Build 48 Hours,” will start Thursday at 4:40 p.m. and will continue through Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ASP staff, volunteer contractors and subcontractors plan to build the home, which will be transported to Lee’s permanent site in the Johnson City area following the race, the release states.
Lee is a single grandmother who is currently raising her granddaughters after her daughter was involved in a car crash that left her with significant memory loss, the release states. Lee was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and continues to undergo treatment. The apartment complex where she currently lives is causing health risks due to secondhand smoke from other tenants, the release states.
With the new home, Lee’s granddaughters can continue their education in Johnson City and she can continue her cancer treatments, the release states.
Lee, who learned about the home repair program when she saw an ASP house, has never owned a home before. She applied online and was selected for the project.
The ASP, a regional Christian ministry that repairs and builds homes, will raise funds for three homes in total, including one for a veteran who currently does not have a home, the release states. While one home will be built at the track, the other two will be constructed at their permanent locations.
The Race to Build event is one of the organization’s largest outreach programs. For several years, the organization and BMS have teamed up to build homes for local residents. In recent years, college students have helped build the homes, including students from East Tennessee State University.