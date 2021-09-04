Local companies hiring, training drivers for Amazon

Two local Bristol companies are working together to hire and train delivery drivers for the new Amazon Distribution Center coming to Bristol, Virginia.
On Friday, Strategic Growth Logistics and Friendship Automotive Enterprises announced that they are partnering to support the new jobs. SGL, owned by local resident Greg Depriest, operates as a delivery service partner for Amazon and will provide delivery drivers. The company has been in business since 2019 and became a delivery service partner with Amazon in Austin, Texas.
“I lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years and have always had the vision to bring my company back home when Amazon opened a local delivery center,” Depriest said. “I am thrilled that this is now a reality and so happy that this opportunity will bring delivery jobs to our area.”
Depriest said that his father had a trucking company and while he chose a different career, he always wanted to own a logistics company. After semi-retirement in 2017, he realized that it was time to use his energy and vision.
While looking for a trucking company to purchase, he discovered Amazon was looking for delivery partners. In just three months, Depriest had more than 100 delivery associates in Austin.
Earlier this year, Amazon announced that it was opening a distribution center in Bristol, Virginia, and would hire hundreds of warehouse and delivery employees. The facility will be in the 70,350-square-foot former Snack Alliance building at 103 Thomas Road in the Bristol, Virginia Industrial Park near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.
Another local business, Friendship Automotive Enterprises, which operates several dealerships, has partnered with Amazon and SGL to provide a training facility, as well as vehicles for driver education. Driver training is taking place now at Friendship Hyundai, which is at 2638 W. State Street in Bristol, Tennessee.
The minimum wage for the delivery jobs starts at $16.50 per hour. To apply for a position, interested applicants are asked to visit www.sglva.com.
