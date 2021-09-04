Local companies hiring, training drivers for Amazon

To apply for a position » Interested applicants are asked to visit www.sglva.com.

Two local Bristol companies are working together to hire and train delivery drivers for the new Amazon Distribution Center coming to Bristol, Virginia.

On Friday, Strategic Growth Logistics and Friendship Automotive Enterprises announced that they are partnering to support the new jobs. SGL, owned by local resident Greg Depriest, operates as a delivery service partner for Amazon and will provide delivery drivers. The company has been in business since 2019 and became a delivery service partner with Amazon in Austin, Texas.

“I lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years and have always had the vision to bring my company back home when Amazon opened a local delivery center,” Depriest said. “I am thrilled that this is now a reality and so happy that this opportunity will bring delivery jobs to our area.”

Depriest said that his father had a trucking company and while he chose a different career, he always wanted to own a logistics company. After semi-retirement in 2017, he realized that it was time to use his energy and vision.