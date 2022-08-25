 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Forbes names Eastman a ‘Best-in-State Employer’

  • Updated
  • 0
eastman logo

Eastman has been named on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022.

This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Aug. 24. The complete list and methodology is posted here on the Forbes website.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

BHC logo square

“We’re excited to be included as a ‘Best-In-State Employer’ by Forbes for the third consecutive year,” Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, said. “Eastman is a material innovation company, but more than that, we’re a widely diverse and inclusive people company. The fact that our people are the ones who ranked us highly and say they are willing to recommend Eastman to friends and family speaks volumes. I’m deeply honored and continue to be proud of the innovative solutions Eastman people deliver every day.”

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

People are also reading…

Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state what stood out either positively or negatively.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021

TVA names BTES a Top Performer for 2021

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 by helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts