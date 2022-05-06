Emory & Henry College honors more than 70 for academics, performance

Emory & Henry College held its annual Awards Day Convocation at the Memorial Chapel Sunday, April 24 and presented more than 70 students with awards for academics and performance.

Faculty and administrators gathered to present students with honors, including outstanding senior awards to 26 recipients.

Outstanding seniors were awarded according to their major.

The outstanding seniors for 2022 awarded at the convocation were Lorin Zehr of Holly Pond, Alabama, studio art major; Mary Brewer of Bristol, Virginia., exercise science major; Keely Doyle of Lexington, Virginia., bachelor of science biology major; Connor Buchanan of Meadowview, Virginia, bachelor of arts biology major; Madison McMillion of Daniels, West Virginia, civic innovation major; Braxton Justice of Princeton, West Virginia, economics major; Orville Peterson of Forest, Virginia, health & human performance major; Jayden Crabtree of Abingdon, Virginia, education major; Emilie Davis of Raeford, North Carolina, English major; Emily DeBord of Rural Retreat, Virginia, environmental studies major; Brinley Thomas of Farmville, Virginia, equine major; Eliana Durham of Fredericksburg, Virginia, geography major; Cat Sweigart of Bridgewater, Virginia, mass communications major; Amber Blevins of Chilhowie, Virginia, music major; Clare Carter of Knoxville, Tennessee, philosophy major; Emily Dougherty of Sandy Hook, Virginia and Luis Ramirez-Hernandez of Abingdon, Virginia, political science majors; Madison Patrick of Abingdon, Virginia and Elizabeth Combs of Cana, Virginia, psychology majors; Carter Momson-Hudson of Hillsborough, North Carolina, religion major; Zane Seymore of Glade Spring, Virginia, sociology major; C.J. Freeman of Abingdon, Virginia. and Lauren Naff of Callaway, Virginia, theater majors; and Lia Haskins of Danville, Virginia and Morgan Stone of Salem, Virginia, French and Spanish world language majors respectively.

In addition to the outstanding seniors the college awarded students based on their academic performance. These awards were awarded by major. The 25 awards for academic excellence were awarded to Mary Chura of Cincinnati, Ohio, studio art major; Mary Brewer of Bristol, Virginia and Laken Crockett of Woodlawn, Virginia, exercise science majors; Taylor Mauldin of China Grove, North Carolina, biology major; Elijah Chapman, business major, Destiny Fulton, mass communications major, Madison Medley, civic innovation major of Abingdon, Virginia; Anna Thomas of Climax, North Carolina, accounting major; KC Schultz of Bristol, Virginia, chemistry major;; Sofia Inchausti of Bloomsbury, New Jersey, for her economics and mathematics majors; Clay Woods of Bluff City, Tennessee and Morgan Moser of Sweetwater, Tennessee, health and human performance majors; Madeleine Cavendar of Chelsea, Alabama, education major; Caitlin Manuel of Glade Spring, Virginia, English major; Abby Mills of Marshville, North Carolina, environmental studies major; Makalyn Williams of Granville, Ohio, equine major; Eliana Durham of Fredericksburg, Virginia, geography major; Lia Haskins of Danville, Virginia, for her history and world languages major; Kaitlin Howell of Chilhowie, Virginia, music major; Clare Carter of Knoxville, Tennessee, philosophy major; Elizabeth Combs of Cana, Virginia, psychology major; Faith Hamblin of Appalachia, Virginia, sociology major; and Grant Myers of Stephenson, Virginia, theater major.

These groups of awards were accompanied by honors like the Global Citizen Award, an honor presented to Brahim Jack Bellimam of Alexandria, Virginia and Abby Mills of Marshville, North Carolina for their exemplification of the values of global citizenship. It was noted in the program that Bellimam and Mills are informed, open-minded, responsible and attentive to diversity.

Caitlin Barker of Collinsville, Virginia, Maggie Buchanan of Meadowview, Virginia, Makayla Dowdy of Blacksburg, Virginia and Peerapol Huangching of Howey in the Hills, Florida. were awarded with the Marius Blesi Reading Award, awarded to first-and-second-year students who demonstrate an enthusiasm for reading challenging books and an ability interpreting challenging literature.

Caitlin Manuel was awarded the Marius Blesi Senior English award, for a graduating member of the English major who shares the Belsis’ love of literature and language. The Blesis taught at Emory & Henry College. Additionally, Spencer Scott of Stephens City, Virginia was awarded the Emily Williams English Speaking Union Scholarship, which is awarded to students who intend to study abroad.

The Buchanan Memorial Endowed Award for Chemistry was awarded to Sarah Savona of Rockville, Maryland and the Buchanan Memorial Endowed Award for Biology was awarded to Elizabeth Combs. The Turner N. Clinard English Award was awarded to Tiffany Collins of Falls Church, Virginia, a rising senior, for her academic excellence and writing ability. The Lucille Webb English Award was presented to Logan Greear of Coeburn, Virginia. for their dedication to language and literature and sharing that dedication with their community. Alexa Shockley of Narrows, Virginia was awarded the William A. Stuart Prize in English for her high level of proficiency and academic achievement in writing and Jacob Cordle of Lebanon, Virginia was awarded the Charles Collins Award in Writing for his excellence in English composition.

The Nature Conservancy Award in Environmental Studies was awarded to Rachel Turner of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Miles Cavines of Barren Springs, Virginia and Cody Hubbard of Kingsport, Tennessee received the Bruce C. Carruth Citation for Departmental Service for their service to the psychology department, working diligently for the betterment of the department. Cody Hubbard was also awarded the Friends of The Sciences Summer Research Fellowship in Science to go to Brown University for research in psychology.

The Edgar H. Thompson Memorial Awards for Exceptional Student Teaching were awarded to Josie Salyer of Mount Carmel, Tennessee for the elementary level, Jaedian Berry of Chilhowie, Virginia for the secondary level and Mary Baldwin of Appomatox, Virginia for pre-K through grade 12 level. Morgan Stone was awarded the W. Thomas Graybeal Mathematics Award.

Finally, the Clarence Haven Strader Award was awarded to rising senior Jett McReynolds of Kingsport, Tennessee. The Clarence Haven Strader Award is given to recipients with distinguished records of achievement in the study of religion.