Charity to host fundraising activities during Bristol race week

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities plans to host a variety of fundraising activities next week, leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

During the fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, the organization, which raises funds for children across the region, will host the Memorabilia Live Auctions, SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services, 50/50 Raffle and the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s and First Horizon Bank, according to a news release.

“We always look forward to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend with great anticipation because it is consistently one of our biggest fundraising opportunities,” SCC Executive Director Claudia Byrd said in the release.

On Monday, SCC will host a golf tournament at the Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville. Player registration begins at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by the tournament at noon. A team of four, including hole sponsorship, is $825.

Fans can have an up-close and personal experience with Laps for Charity on Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. For $50, they can drive around the track in their own car, van or truck, the release states.