Charity to host fundraising activities during Bristol race week

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities plans to host a variety of fundraising activities next week, leading up to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
During the fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend, the organization, which raises funds for children across the region, will host the Memorabilia Live Auctions, SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services, 50/50 Raffle and the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s and First Horizon Bank, according to a news release.
“We always look forward to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend with great anticipation because it is consistently one of our biggest fundraising opportunities,” SCC Executive Director Claudia Byrd said in the release.
On Monday, SCC will host a golf tournament at the Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville. Player registration begins at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by the tournament at noon. A team of four, including hole sponsorship, is $825.
Fans can have an up-close and personal experience with Laps for Charity on Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. For $50, they can drive around the track in their own car, van or truck, the release states.
Several events will happen each day of the race weekend, from Thursday to Saturday, including Live Memorabilia Auctions at the Food City FanZone Stage.
The 50/50 Raffle will be held each day, the release states. For $10 a ticket, race fans could win up to $100,000 in the raffle. Tickets will be sold on property outside the gates and also on the concourse level of the track. The winning ticket will be drawn during the big race Saturday night.
Once again, the Red Bucket Brigade will be in the stands throughout race weekend. Fans are encouraged to donate their loose change.
For more information about the events, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol.