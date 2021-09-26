Bristol Motor Speedway named 2020 ‘Attraction of the Year’ by Hospitality Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway was recently recognized as the Hospitality Tennessee (HTN) Star of the Industry Award in the category of Attraction of the Year during the Awards Gala of the Governor’s Conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“The Bristol Motor Speedway team is humbled and honored to be recognized as the 2020 Hospitality Tennessee Attraction of the Year and appreciate our friends at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our efforts and nominating us,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway, said. “Together we rose to the occasion, putting our best foot forward in all situations despite some extremely difficult circumstances and swift schedule adjustments. It took a lot of teamwork, support from Appalachian Highlands community leaders, strategy, execution and plenty of prayers to make it all work.”
HTN is a not-for-profit trade association representing the hospitality and tourism industry in Tennessee and its allied partners. HTN is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. HTN has been celebrating the best and the brightest in the hospitality industry for 34 years through its Stars of the Industry Awards Program.
“When HTN released the nomination process, we immediately began the task of writing and submitting the work of the team at Bristol Motor Speedway for this recognition,” Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said. “Jerry and his entire team at BMS worked diligently throughout 2020 and beyond to redefine safety protocols and guidelines to be able to successfully host large outdoor events during the pandemic.”
On March 16, 2020, Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the sold-out All-Star Race, being the first to host such a large event during COVID — and did so with zero trace contact cases as recorded by the Sullivan County Health Department.
Bristol Motor Speedway modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees with guidance from public health officials, medical experts, local, state and federal officials, and in coordination with NASCAR.
Due to their success and leadership, BMS received numerous calls and requests from other sporting and entertainment associations asking for guidance and advice for their own efforts to include the SEC, NHL, NFL, and national rodeo finals.”