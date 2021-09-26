Bristol Motor Speedway named 2020 ‘Attraction of the Year’ by Hospitality Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway was recently recognized as the Hospitality Tennessee (HTN) Star of the Industry Award in the category of Attraction of the Year during the Awards Gala of the Governor’s Conference in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“The Bristol Motor Speedway team is humbled and honored to be recognized as the 2020 Hospitality Tennessee Attraction of the Year and appreciate our friends at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our efforts and nominating us,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway, said. “Together we rose to the occasion, putting our best foot forward in all situations despite some extremely difficult circumstances and swift schedule adjustments. It took a lot of teamwork, support from Appalachian Highlands community leaders, strategy, execution and plenty of prayers to make it all work.”

HTN is a not-for-profit trade association representing the hospitality and tourism industry in Tennessee and its allied partners. HTN is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. HTN has been celebrating the best and the brightest in the hospitality industry for 34 years through its Stars of the Industry Awards Program.